"Lot of the players don't respect you": Dez Bryant torches Tua Tagovailoa for blaming teammates, urges Dolphins to start Quinn Ewers

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa became the talk of the town after his team's 29-27 loss to the LA Chargers in Week 6 on Sunday. In his post-game press conference, Tagovailoa appeared to reveal a potential culture crisis in the locker room. The QB called out his Miami teammates who either failed to attend players-only meetings or were late for such conversations in recent weeks, seemingly blaming them for the team's struggles.When former NFL wideout Dez Bryant caught wind of Tagovailoa's comments, he slammed the Dolphins signal-caller, while urging the team to start rookie Quinn Ewers moving forward.&quot;I want to know what part of this he's going to take accountability for..Tua threw three picks today…Tua is third in the NFL with the most interceptions thrown by a quarterback.. If you haven't said this privately first..then in the media..I don't respect it. And since we are on the topic of respect..I guarantee a lot of the players don't respect Tua. Tua points the finger and literally has four pointing back at him..If you want to win..put Ewers in!&quot; Bryant tweetedTagovailoa didn't have a great outing against the Chargers. He went 21 of 32 for 205 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.In six games this season, Tagovailoa has 1,213 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has led the Dolphins to victory just once, which came against the still winless New York Jets in Week 4.Tua Tagovailoa's Dolphins will face the Cleveland Browns in Week 7 of 2025 seasonNFL: Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa - Source: ImagnTua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins will be on the road when they face the Cleveland Browns (1-5) in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will commence at 1 p.m. ET from Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio.The Browns have also struggled this season. Cleveland's only win came in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers.If the Dolphins don't beat the Browns, their chances of making the playoffs will likely end.