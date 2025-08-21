Louis Riddick humiliates $4,100,000,000 AFC North team with brutal take favoring Tom Brady’s Raiders

Former NFL safety Louis Riddick has made it clear that he has little confidence in the Cincinnati Bengals, the NFL franchise valued at $4.1 billion per Forbes, returning to the postseason in 2025.Riddick appeared on ESPN’s First Take this week to discuss the AFC playoff race and delivered a blunt assessment of Cincinnati’s outlook. Despite the Bengals boasting one of the league’s most talented rosters, Riddick explained that he trusts another team to outperform them in the race for a playoff berth.&quot;I'd trust the Raiders right now to find a way to sneak into the playoffs before I would trust the Bengals.&quot;That statement raised eyebrows, given the very different circumstances of the two franchises. Cincinnati has a roster highlighted by quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins—players capable of producing one of the league’s most dynamic offenses. But the Bengals’ shortcomings along the offensive line have consistently undermined their chances, and their postseason results have fallen short since their Super Bowl run in 2022.Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders enter 2025 in the midst of sweeping organizational change. The franchise is now under the ownership of Tom Brady and has hired longtime NFL coach Pete Carroll to lead the team. At quarterback, they will lean on former Seahawks starter Geno Smith, who is viewed as a bridge player rather than a long-term answer. On paper, Las Vegas seems far from a contender, yet Riddick expressed more trust in their ability to “find a way” than in Cincinnati.Can the Bengals regain playoff form under Joe Burrow?NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders - Source: ImagnThe Bengals’ 2022 Super Bowl appearance was seen as a launching point for sustained success, but the team has struggled to return to that level. Burrow has shown himself to be one of the NFL’s most technically gifted passers, yet his postseason résumé pales in comparison to contemporaries such as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson.Cincinnati’s front office did not overhaul the offensive line this offseason, a sticking point for critics. Still, they did make some notable moves. The Bengals signed both Chase and Higgins to long-term extensions, ensuring Burrow’s receiving corps remains among the best in the league. In the draft, they selected offensive linemen Dylan Fairchild (third round) and Jalen Rivers (fifth round) while also signing veteran Lucas Patrick to a one-year deal. These additions will be tasked with protecting Burrow and stabilizing an offense that has too often been undone by pressure.Ultimately, the Bengals’ chances in 2025 will hinge on whether these adjustments up front translate into real improvement. If Burrow is kept upright, Cincinnati has the talent to compete with anyone. If not, Riddick’s doubts—and the Raiders’ surprising optimism under Carroll—could end up looking justified.The Bengals open their regular season on September 7 against the division-rival Cleveland Browns.