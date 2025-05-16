Louis Riddick labels Chiefs' speedy 7th-round pick as "Alvin Kamara clone"

The Kansas City Chiefs may have found a diamond in the rough in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Chiefs looked to add more weapons on offense in the draft and in the seventh round with the 228th overall pick, Kansas City selected Brashard Smith, a running back out of SMU.

Smith will have to compete for a roster spot, but NFL analyst Louis Riddick believes he has all the tools to be a star running back, and the analyst compared him to Alvin Kamara.

"Keep an eye on Brashard Smith, he is an Alvin Kamara clone with 4.3 speed they have got a lot of things going on right now in Kansas City, they may have addressed their issues as good as anybody," Riddick said on NFL Live.

It's a bold take from Riddick given that Smith was a seventh-round pick and isn't guaranteed to make the roster. However, if he does, Riddick believes the running back can make an immediate impact on the Chiefs' roster.

Last season at SMU, Smith rushed for 1,332 yards on 235 carries and 14 touchdowns. It was his first year starting as he transferred to SMU after three years at Miami, where he rarely saw the field.

Brashard Smith believes he fits the Chiefs' offense 'perfectly'

Brashard Smith was a seventh-round pick, and he believes he is a perfect fit for the Kansas City Chiefs offense.

Smith has dynamic speed, but also is a pass-catching running back, which Andy Reid likes. With that, he believes he fits in perfectly with their offense.

"Not a lot of running backs have receiver skills and running back skills,'' said Smith, via ESPN. "So I feel like just coming in I could contribute for sure with my skill set.

"I feel like my skill set fits perfectly with the offense. They're already dynamic, and I feel like I'm a dynamic player. I feel like I'm going to bring a lot of juice to the offense and special teams.''

Smith played wide receiver at Miami for three years before transitioning to running back in his lone season at SMU. His ability to play both positions could help him make the Chiefs' 53-man roster.

Smith joins a running back room that features Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt, Elijah Mitchell, and Keaontay Ingram.

