Louis Riddick makes case for Trey Hendrickson's payday as Bengals LB coaches Shemar Stewart during training camp

Trey Hendrickson reported to training camp on Wednesday, as he attempts to take attention away from his contract saga. The veteran pass rusher has yet to sign a new deal for after the 2025 NFL season, in which he'll be paid $21 million.The Cincinnati Bengals already locked up Shemar Stewart on Friday, giving him a fully guaranteed four-year, $18.97 million contract to end his holdup. They have addressed every major offseason question other than Hendrickson's new deal.Despite being at odds with the front office, the 2024 leader in sacks (17.5) was an active spectator during Wednesday's practice. As soon as he made it to the facilities, Hendrickson started giving pointers to the defensive line, especially younger players.ESPN analyst Louis Riddick shared a video of Hendrickson coaching up Stewart, writing a message on X (formerly Twitter) to the Bengals' front office. Riddick believes Trey Hendrickson would be of much more help if he were wearing pads, too.&quot;Know what would help your 1st rounder even more ? If you’re best pass rusher was compensated properly and was on the field actually showing him how it’s done. Just a thought,&quot; Riddick tweeted.Upon his arrival at training camp, Hendrickson made it clear he won't participate in practice until after he secures a contract extension. That said, he wants to be active and involved in the team's activities as much as he can in the background.Trey Hendrickson reportedly wants a Joe Burrrow treatment in new dealBefore Trey Hendrickson reported to training camp, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler detailed that the pass rusher wants to receive the same treatment as fellow stars Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase when they inked a new contract.&quot;He wants a multi-year deal, but he also wants guaranteed money with that structure. The Bengals are comfortable with a lot of that. In fact, they have some of this deal essentially done. The Bengals are not willing to meet the player at the guaranteed money and we're here because he's got 35 sacks in two years.&quot;He feels like he should get similar treatment to a Joe Burrow, to a Ja'Marr Chase. Star players in Cincinnati that have got good guaranteed structures. Now the Bengals can argue those players are younger, in their prime or Hendrickson is on his third contract.&quot;After missing the 2024 NFL playoffs, the Cincinnati Bengals have a clear goal in mind. Having Hendrickson the field will surely raise their chances to achieve it.