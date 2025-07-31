  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Louis Riddick makes case for Trey Hendrickson's payday as Bengals LB coaches Shemar Stewart during training camp

Louis Riddick makes case for Trey Hendrickson's payday as Bengals LB coaches Shemar Stewart during training camp

By Orlando Silva
Modified Jul 31, 2025 19:17 GMT
Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn
Louis Riddick makes case for Trey Hendrickson's payday as Bengals LB coaches Shemar Stewart during training camp (Credit: IMAGN)

Trey Hendrickson reported to training camp on Wednesday, as he attempts to take attention away from his contract saga. The veteran pass rusher has yet to sign a new deal for after the 2025 NFL season, in which he'll be paid $21 million.

Ad

The Cincinnati Bengals already locked up Shemar Stewart on Friday, giving him a fully guaranteed four-year, $18.97 million contract to end his holdup. They have addressed every major offseason question other than Hendrickson's new deal.

Despite being at odds with the front office, the 2024 leader in sacks (17.5) was an active spectator during Wednesday's practice. As soon as he made it to the facilities, Hendrickson started giving pointers to the defensive line, especially younger players.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick shared a video of Hendrickson coaching up Stewart, writing a message on X (formerly Twitter) to the Bengals' front office. Riddick believes Trey Hendrickson would be of much more help if he were wearing pads, too.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Know what would help your 1st rounder even more ? If you’re best pass rusher was compensated properly and was on the field actually showing him how it’s done. Just a thought," Riddick tweeted.
Ad
Ad

Upon his arrival at training camp, Hendrickson made it clear he won't participate in practice until after he secures a contract extension. That said, he wants to be active and involved in the team's activities as much as he can in the background.

Trey Hendrickson reportedly wants a Joe Burrrow treatment in new deal

Before Trey Hendrickson reported to training camp, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler detailed that the pass rusher wants to receive the same treatment as fellow stars Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase when they inked a new contract.

Ad
"He wants a multi-year deal, but he also wants guaranteed money with that structure. The Bengals are comfortable with a lot of that. In fact, they have some of this deal essentially done. The Bengals are not willing to meet the player at the guaranteed money and we're here because he's got 35 sacks in two years.
Ad
"He feels like he should get similar treatment to a Joe Burrow, to a Ja'Marr Chase. Star players in Cincinnati that have got good guaranteed structures. Now the Bengals can argue those players are younger, in their prime or Hendrickson is on his third contract."

After missing the 2024 NFL playoffs, the Cincinnati Bengals have a clear goal in mind. Having Hendrickson the field will surely raise their chances to achieve it.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications