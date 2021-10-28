"Love the energy with these guys" - Aaron Rodgers highlights the core group of Packers players he's most fond of

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers opened his heart at Tuesday's press conference:

Speaking of the Packers adding more and more veteran players to the team, Rodgers declared:

"I love it. I really do."

The veterans who made Rodgers' heart beat faster are linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, wide receiver Randall Cobb, linebacker Jaylon Smith, cornerback Rasul Douglas and linebacker Whitney Mercilus.

Rodgers added:

"You love when you can plug in veteran players who can play football at a high level in those spots."

Campbell and Cobb have been with the Packers since the offseason; the others are all recent additions.

The Dallas Cowboys released Smith on 5 October 2021, and the Packers signed him two days later. The Green Bay team signed Douglas off the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad on 6 October. The Houston Texans released Mercilus on 19 October, and the Packers signed him on 21 October.

Rodgers on what the veterans brought to the Packers

Rodgers admitted how much he admired the energy the veterans brought:

"I love the energy with these guys."

No one represents the veterans' energy more than Campbell.

After the Arizona Cardinals chose not to re-sign him, the Packers seized the opportunity to add experience and talent to the team. Many raised eyebrows and questioned the movement at the time. Campbell and the Packers turned all doubters into believers.

After seven weeks, Campbell is the Packers' leader in tackles, and he has the highest overall grade (89.2) among all NFL linebackers in PFF.

Smith played 27 snaps over the last two games.

Douglas played most of the snaps during the Packers' Week 6 win over the Chicago Bears. Last week, against the Washington Football Team, he started the game, left for a brief period with a shoulder injury, but returned to finish the match. In the absence of cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Kevin King, Rodgers and the Packers welcomed and thanked Douglas' toughness.

Meanwhile, the Packers' edge position grew thinner before the team signed Mercilus. Linebacker Preston Smith is dealing with an injured oblique, and Za'Darius Smith is still on injured reserve. Mercilus did not have a sack against the WFT, but he managed to create four pressures in 31 snaps.

Rodgers and Cobb

But no other player is as important as Cobb. The wide receiver is not a significant factor in head coach Matt LaFleur's offense (14 receptions for 179 yards and two touchdowns), but he is vital to the team.

During a turbulent offseason that put Packers fans on the edge of their seats, the signing of Cobb made Rodgers rethink his wish to leave Green Bay.

There is a significant chance that Rodgers still plays for the Packers because the team signed Cobb.

