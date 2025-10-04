  • home icon
  "Love doing life with you": Will Levis' GF Kaley drops unseen photos from San Diego Zoo trip to celebrate National Boyfriend Day

"Love doing life with you": Will Levis' GF Kaley drops unseen photos from San Diego Zoo trip to celebrate National Boyfriend Day

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Oct 04, 2025 10:30 GMT
Will Levis
Will Levis' GF Kaley (Image Source: Getty and Instagram/@kaley.champion)

Will Levis’ girlfriend, Kaley Champion, shared unseen romantic pictures of the couple on Instagram story. The American NFL quarterback officially confirmed his relationship in a post on social media last month, and on Friday, his girlfriend celebrated Boyfriend Day.

Champion shared a collage of a few black-and-white pictures of the couple from their vacation at the San Diego Zoo. The post included a picture of the sunset at the top, followed by six snaps of the couple.She also wrote a sweet caption for her beau.

"Love doing life with you❤️ hppy boyfs day," Champion wrote.

Will Levis reshared the story on his Instagram account without any caption.

Will Levis&#039; GF Kaley drops unseen photos from San Diego zoo trip to celebrate National Boyfriend Day/@will_levis
Will Levis' GF Kaley drops unseen photos from San Diego zoo trip to celebrate National Boyfriend Day/@will_levis

In one picture, Levis and his girlfriend shared a kiss, while others showed them laughing together. The Tennessee Titans quarterback has been recovering from an injury and is sidelined for this season.

However, the Titans are having a tough time on the field and have lost all four games so far. They started the season with a loss against the Denver Broncos, 20-12, and in Week 2, lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, 33-19.

They played against the Indianapolis Colts in week 3 and suffered a brutal 41-20 loss, and last week, they struggled against the Houston Texans, losing 26-0.

Will Levis confirms his relationship with Kaley Champion in a heartfelt post

Will Levis shared several pictures in a post on Instagram on Sept. 13. He posted snapshots of his vacation with family, his recovery, and also a few snaps with his new girlfriend, Kaley Champion. She was featured in three of the pictures.

The first slide of the post showed Levis with a splint on his hand. He stood by her side in shorts, posed with his back to the camera. The second slide had a snap of him with his new girlfriend, who wore a black dress.

In another photo, the couple posed side by side. Levis wore a checkered white-and-green shirt with white pants and matching shoes, twinning with his beau, who wore a turquoise green dress and white sandals. One more slide included a picture of her sitting by the beach.

Levis had previously dated Gia Duddy, but the couple broke up in 2023.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

