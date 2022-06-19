Packers' latest move confirms team won't start Jordan Love at any cost 

Jordan Love is somewhat of a forgotten man in the NFL. Perhaps that is the punishment bestowed upon him by his future Hall of Fame teammate, Aaron Rodgers, for having the gall to even think he could replace him.

The reason for Love's disappearance from view has been pretty obvious. It started on draft night 2020, when the Green Bay Packers decided to use their first-round pick to draft a future replacement for Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers, on the other hand, responded by going on to win the MVP award in back-to-back seasons.

Smoke Hogan @AlfyBird @TJLang70 Yup seeing people defend the jordan love pick is so odd, nothing against the guy himself but they were a team that was only missing a few pieces and totally blew it drafting a back up @TJLang70 Yup seeing people defend the jordan love pick is so odd, nothing against the guy himself but they were a team that was only missing a few pieces and totally blew it drafting a back up

Whatever the future holds for Rodgers, Green Bay have signalled their intent to continue with the Jordan Love experiment, even if that experiment merely consists of standing on the touchline and holding a clipboard.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Some think Green Bay's decision to cut Kurt Benkert means they're definitely keeping Jordan Love in 2021. The Packers were already definitely keeping Jordan Love for 2021. His contract is way too affordable. $1.735M this year, $2.298M next year. And Aaron Rodgers is year to year. Some think Green Bay's decision to cut Kurt Benkert means they're definitely keeping Jordan Love in 2021. The Packers were already definitely keeping Jordan Love for 2021. His contract is way too affordable. $1.735M this year, $2.298M next year. And Aaron Rodgers is year to year.

Is Love really heir to the Rodgers throne?

The Utah alumni was selected with the 26th pick of the 2020 draft, which famously shocked many fans across the NFL community. The Packers traded up from 30th to 26th to get the young quarterback, but many were left scratching their heads, especially since Green Bay already had a top-3 QB and future Hall of Famer under center.

Love, a former 2-star recruit out of high school, was a three-year starter at Utah State. It was during his 2018 sophomore season that he began to excel, throwing for a school-record 3,567 yards with 32 touchdowns and just six interceptions. At the time, his stellar performance had him pegged as a future 1st round pick.

The 2019 season was less memorable as QB's production dropped across the board, while his turnover rate almost tripled. Analysts put his struggles down to a new coaching regimen and the loss of several key players. However, for many NFL teams, these red flags were enough reason for them to pass on the young prospect.

To justify the current situation in Green Bay, fans point to how the Packers nurtured Aaron Rodgers when he sat behind Brett Favre before being handed the baton. Nevertheless, that was 20 years ago, and the league has evolved since then. The intensity of the college level has resulted in young quarterbacks being more pro-ready compared to the past, seeing many become NFL starters right out of the gate.

Though many criticize Green Bay's move of holding Love back behind Rodgers for so long, it remains a reasonable move despite the modern trend surrounding rookie starters. The young QB has an award-winning mentor to learn from, meaning once Rodgers does in fact depart, he'll be more ready than ever to continue Green Bay's multi-decade dominance.

