“Love the way he talks about her”: Swifties impressed with Travis Kelce's favorite Taylor Swift era

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • NFL Playoff Chances 2024-25
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Love the way he talks about her”: Swifties impressed with Travis Kelce's favorite Taylor Swift era

“Love the way he talks about her”: Swifties impressed with Travis Kelce's favorite Taylor Swift era

By Shanu Singh
Modified May 21, 2024 20:03 GMT
&ldquo;Love the way he talks about her&rdquo;: Swifties impressed with Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce with Taylor Swift

At Travis Kelce's famous “Kelce Jam” music festival on Saturday, the Chiefs tight end was asked about his favorite Taylor Swift album. Kelce’s answer left Swifties nothing but impressed.

Before the big jam, Kelce was interviewed by Access Hollywood. A reporter asked him about his favorite album he enjoyed during The Eras Tour.

“I’m a big ‘1989’ fan,” Kelce said. “But I’m not going to lie, I may be a little biased towards ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’ Just a little bit.”

Swift fans were impressed with Kelce’s choice of favorite Taylor Swift album. The Swifties came forward to share their reaction, with one fan commenting:

“I love the way he talks about her and her work....”
“Going from a guy who wouldn’t even say what his favorite song was to this," one fan wrote.
“He loves 1989 because ‘he’s so tall and handsome as hell’,” another Swift fan said.

Another Taylor Swift fan, who is impressed by Kelce's openness towards talking about the 'All Too Well' singer, said:

“Am I wrong or is Travis the first boyfriend that openly talks about the songs that are about him? Not directly but you know."
"Omg he just loves her so much. Like you can tell he enjoys talking about her. I love this for her," a fan commented.
"Travis loves taylor so down bad . He isn't afraid to gush about her," a fan wrote.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift wore $4000 worth of outfits during a Lake Como date

Kelce and Swift were spotted together on a boat date at Lake Como. For the outing, the couple went with a minimalistic look.

Taylor Swift wore a long brown coat and black Versace sandals worth $985 per Saks Fifth Avenue. In addition, she had a Versace leather tote bag valued at around $2,000, according to the company’s website.

To finish her look, Taylor wore a gold necklace. Travis Kelce wore a black and white sweater from Junya Watanabe. The Japanese fashion designer’s creation costs about $1,285 per ssense.com, which he paired with black pants.

Before their Lake Como date, Swift and Kelce enjoyed a romantic dinner in front of Lake Como. The dining was at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo, a luxurious five-star hotel.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी