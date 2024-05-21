“Love the way he talks about her”: Swifties impressed with Travis Kelce's favorite Taylor Swift era

At Travis Kelce's famous “Kelce Jam” music festival on Saturday, the Chiefs tight end was asked about his favorite Taylor Swift album. Kelce’s answer left Swifties nothing but impressed.

Before the big jam, Kelce was interviewed by Access Hollywood. A reporter asked him about his favorite album he enjoyed during The Eras Tour.

“I’m a big ‘1989’ fan,” Kelce said. “But I’m not going to lie, I may be a little biased towards ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’ Just a little bit.”

Swift fans were impressed with Kelce’s choice of favorite Taylor Swift album. The Swifties came forward to share their reaction, with one fan commenting:

“I love the way he talks about her and her work....”

“Going from a guy who wouldn’t even say what his favorite song was to this," one fan wrote.

“He loves 1989 because ‘he’s so tall and handsome as hell’,” another Swift fan said.

Another Taylor Swift fan, who is impressed by Kelce's openness towards talking about the 'All Too Well' singer, said:

“Am I wrong or is Travis the first boyfriend that openly talks about the songs that are about him? Not directly but you know."

"Omg he just loves her so much. Like you can tell he enjoys talking about her. I love this for her," a fan commented.

"Travis loves taylor so down bad . He isn't afraid to gush about her," a fan wrote.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift wore $4000 worth of outfits during a Lake Como date

Kelce and Swift were spotted together on a boat date at Lake Como. For the outing, the couple went with a minimalistic look.

Taylor Swift wore a long brown coat and black Versace sandals worth $985 per Saks Fifth Avenue. In addition, she had a Versace leather tote bag valued at around $2,000, according to the company’s website.

To finish her look, Taylor wore a gold necklace. Travis Kelce wore a black and white sweater from Junya Watanabe. The Japanese fashion designer’s creation costs about $1,285 per ssense.com, which he paired with black pants.

Before their Lake Como date, Swift and Kelce enjoyed a romantic dinner in front of Lake Como. The dining was at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo, a luxurious five-star hotel.