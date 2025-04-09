Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe has been rising in NFL mock drafts lately, suggesting the possibility of him being a first-round pick.

The two-year starting quarterback piled up a 21-6 record during his time at Alabama while completing 64.3 percent of his passes and throwing for 6,016 yards, 45 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions. On the ground, he rushed for 1,577 yards and 33 touchdowns.

With this year's QB draft class being viewed as a weaker one, some analysts have him getting off the board in the first 32 picks.

In an article written by ESPN's Ben Solak projecting where each quarterback in this year's draft class will be selected, he linked Milroe to the Steelers but issued a major concern regarding Milroe.

Solak pointed out that Milroe has to make quicker decisions in the pocket, as only 37% of his pass attempts have been under 2.5 seconds.

Solak wrote:

“In order to have a rounded profile as a quarterback, he has to operate dramatically faster in the pocket. Thirty-seven percent of Milroe's pass attempts were out in under 2.5 seconds last season, lowest of the major quarterbacks in this class. Milroe struggles to get to full-field reads in the pocket and will invite pressure so that he can break contain and get to an improvisational state, in which he is more comfortable.”

Jalen Milroe's invite to the NFL draft indicates he could be a first-round pick

Jalen Milroe during Alabama v Oklahoma - Source: Getty

After an up-and-down season with Alabama and with some end-of-the-season struggles in the Senior Bowl, Jalen Milroe's stock seemed to have plummeted, with experts and analysts projecting him as a second or third-round pick.

This past weekend, it was reported that Milroe accepted his invite to the NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin, suggesting he might be picked earlier than most expect.

To reduce the number of players not hearing their names called in the green room at the NFL Draft, the NFL is only inviting 8-10 players this year. With Milroe being one of those players, it could be a strong indication that he's a first-round pick.

Where do you think Jalen Milroe will get drafted?

