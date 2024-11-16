"Luckiest dad in the world": Tom Brady heads to Knicks game at MSG with son Jack

Ahead of covering the Chicago Bears game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Tom Brady spent quality time with his son. The seven-time Super Bowl champion was seen attending the New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets game on Friday with his eldest son, 17-year-old Jack aka John Edward Thomas.

Taking to Instagram, Brady posted a snap with Jack and wrote:

"The luckiest Dad in the world ❤️❤️❤️".

Brady also posted a sneak peek of the action on the court in a separate IG Story, featuring NBA stars like Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart.

TB12 with his son, Jack at the Knicks vs Nets NBA game. (Source: @tombrady Instagram)

The Knicks came out on top, defeating the Nets 124-122. Currently, the Knicks are in third place in the Eastern Conference with six wins and six losses.

Tom Brady called himself the "Reputation Guy"

On Oct. 20, Tom Brady took his son, Jack, to watch Taylor Swift perform live at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Also joining them was Brady's second son, Benjamin, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.

Taking to IG, the NFL HOFer wrote:

"The gang does Taylor Swift. I think I learned I’m a Reputation guy."

It seems like Tom Brady was embracing his inner Swiftie while grooving to the themes of the "Reputation" album.

Switching gears, recently, in an interview at Fortune’s Global Forum, TB12 detailed the cons of modern parenting--one of the examples being where mothers/fathers don't let their children learn the hard way after making mistakes.

“Think of today’s world, how we screw these kids up,” Brady explained his perspective to Fortune editor-in-chief Alyson Shontell. “Every time they mess up, we send them to an easier place to succeed.”

Now that Brady is a father of three, he is trying to apply traditional parenting to his sons and daughters.

“The blessing my parents gave: When I was that long-shot as a kid who was a backup quarterback, they never said, man, don’t do that, it’ll be too hard, think about another backup plan,” Brady added. “They said, go for it—that’s probably my parenting style.”

The former Patriots QB has three children with two different women--Jack, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. Meanwhile, his son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, were born from his marriage to ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.

