Luke Getsy gives clarity on Gardner Minshew-Aidan O'Connell QB competition in Raiders camp

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • NFL Playoff Chances 2024-25
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Luke Getsy gives clarity on Gardner Minshew-Aidan O'Connell QB competition in Raiders camp

Luke Getsy gives clarity on Gardner Minshew-Aidan O'Connell QB competition in Raiders camp

By Andre Castillo
Modified May 22, 2024 03:56 GMT
Raiders OC Luke Getsy has to choose between Aidan O
Raiders OC Luke Getsy has to choose between Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew

The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the weakest quarterback rotations ahead of the 2024-25 season. Sophomore Aidan O'Connell and one-time Pro Bowler Gardner Minshew are the top two names competing for the starting job, and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has an idea of how he will determine the winner.

Speaking during a Tuesday press conference, Getsy said (via NBC Sports):

"I think [it’s] the evaluation of the performance on a whole. There’s a lot of parts to it. I think it’s the way that the operation [functions], making sure we’re taking care of the football, and then the production part of it. I think this is a long process. We’re at the beginning stages of it."

He continued:

“The good thing is we’ve got a good group in that room. Those guys work their butt off and they’re competitive, but they’re great teammates too at the same time. So the beginning part of this thing has been a lot of fun.”

Writer links Raiders to trade for Justin Fields

Meanwhile, there is at least one person who believes that the Raiders should call an audible and pull off a huge trade.

On Tuesday, Gary Davenport, a writer for Bleacher Report, opined that the team should make a move for Justin Fields. The former Chicago Bear was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers at the start of the league year, joining Russell Wilson.

However, if a recent anecdote by The Athletic's Mike Kaboly is any indication, the former Super Bowl champion has been working hard to ingratiate himself with his new team.

"Wilson has put together throwing sessions with receivers in California, attended every voluntary workout since mid-April and has been seen at Pirates games, Penguins games, and other events around the city since joining the team," Kaboly said.

That means if Wilson is anointed as the long-term starter, Fields will be deemed expendable. Thus, Davenport suggests offloading him to the Raiders for a 2025 3rd-round pick and a 6th-round swap.

For him, Las Vegas gets an upgrade at quarterback over Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew - a dynamic dual-threat unlike anyone who has taken a snap in the silver-and-black. Meanwhile, the Steelers get a more valuable haul than they did for Fields (a conditional sixth-round pick that becomes a fourth-rounder if he plays 51% of all their offensive snaps).

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी