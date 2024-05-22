Luke Getsy gives clarity on Gardner Minshew-Aidan O'Connell QB competition in Raiders camp

The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the weakest quarterback rotations ahead of the 2024-25 season. Sophomore Aidan O'Connell and one-time Pro Bowler Gardner Minshew are the top two names competing for the starting job, and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has an idea of how he will determine the winner.

Speaking during a Tuesday press conference, Getsy said (via NBC Sports):

"I think [it’s] the evaluation of the performance on a whole. There’s a lot of parts to it. I think it’s the way that the operation [functions], making sure we’re taking care of the football, and then the production part of it. I think this is a long process. We’re at the beginning stages of it."

He continued:

“The good thing is we’ve got a good group in that room. Those guys work their butt off and they’re competitive, but they’re great teammates too at the same time. So the beginning part of this thing has been a lot of fun.”

Writer links Raiders to trade for Justin Fields

Meanwhile, there is at least one person who believes that the Raiders should call an audible and pull off a huge trade.

On Tuesday, Gary Davenport, a writer for Bleacher Report, opined that the team should make a move for Justin Fields. The former Chicago Bear was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers at the start of the league year, joining Russell Wilson.

However, if a recent anecdote by The Athletic's Mike Kaboly is any indication, the former Super Bowl champion has been working hard to ingratiate himself with his new team.

"Wilson has put together throwing sessions with receivers in California, attended every voluntary workout since mid-April and has been seen at Pirates games, Penguins games, and other events around the city since joining the team," Kaboly said.

That means if Wilson is anointed as the long-term starter, Fields will be deemed expendable. Thus, Davenport suggests offloading him to the Raiders for a 2025 3rd-round pick and a 6th-round swap.

For him, Las Vegas gets an upgrade at quarterback over Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew - a dynamic dual-threat unlike anyone who has taken a snap in the silver-and-black. Meanwhile, the Steelers get a more valuable haul than they did for Fields (a conditional sixth-round pick that becomes a fourth-rounder if he plays 51% of all their offensive snaps).