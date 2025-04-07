Luther Burden III Draft Rumors: Surprising AFC West team select Missouri WR in Round 2 per latest mock

Luther Burden III has found himself linked to an interesting AFC West team in a recent mock draft. According to NFL.com's Chad Reuter, the Las Vegas Raiders could give Luther Burden III a look with their 37th overall pick in the second round.

The six-foot, 206-pounder has received a lot of comparisons to Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who established himself as a receiving and rushing threat during his time with the 49ers to begin his NFL career.

Burden finds himself as one of the top-five wide receivers in the 2025 NFL draft class on most draft analysts' boards. Burden is a deep-threat receiver who ran a 4.41 40-yard dash and did most of his damage after the catch in college.

Burden played all three of his collegiate football seasons with the Missouri Tigers. This past season, Burden caught 61 passes for 676 yards and six touchdowns. He was also used as a rusher, running the football nine times last season for 115 yards and two touchdowns. 61 of those rushing yards came off of one run.

Now, fans wait to see where Burden will play in the NFL when he's selected on draft day later this month in Green Bay.

Will the Las Vegas Raiders look at Luther Burden III in the 2025 NFL draft?

NFL: Combine

The Las Vegas Raiders could certainly use some help at receiver. The Las Vegas Raiders traded for quarterback Geno Smith, giving up the 92nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft to reunite Smith with newly hired coach Pete Carroll.

Smith will need help at receiver, as he enters a situation in which the Raiders' leading receiver last season was tight end Brock Bowers, who caught 112 catches for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns.

Their next leading receiver was wide receiver Jakobi Myers, who caught 87 passes for 1,027 yards and four touchdowns. Smith will undoubtedly need another weapon at receiver, especially a deep threat who can stretch the secondary. Luther Burden III could be exactly what Las Vegas is searching for to give the Raiders a deep threat to go along with both Myers and Bowers, who are already established, sure-handed pass catchers.

Of course, everything will be made more clear once the 2025 NFL draft kicks off from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from Thursday, April 24 to Saturday, April 26.

