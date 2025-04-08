Luther Burden III projected to get selected by Patriots by Mel Kiper

The New England Patriots are one of the most interesting teams to watch in the 2025 NFL draft. The team holds a top five pick, but unlike the first three teams, it doesn't have a quarterback need and could improve other positions with a big talent.

The focus in 2025 will be on Drake Maye's development. While the Pats have a talented quarterback, they also need to build a better team around him. Mel Kiper's most recent mock draft, released on Tuesday, does exactly that.

The first pick by the franchise helps his protection, with Will Campbell from LSU joining the fold. In the second round, it's the wide receiver group that gets a boost. Kiper projects Luther Burden III, from Missouri, to be taken with the 38th pick by New England.

"After improving the protection in Round 1 with Will Campbell, the Patriots could look for playmakers on Day 2. Burden's stat line wasn't as impressive in 2024 as it was in 2023 – he went from 1,212 yards to 676 – but he's explosive and elusive with the ball in his hands. His skill set would be a good complement to new signee Stefon Diggs," Kiper wrote.

Burden was the fourth wide receiver taken in Kiper's mock draft. Matthew Golden was taken at No. 16, and Tetairoa McMillan went four picks later as the only two first-round receivers. Emeka Egbuka was selected at No. 36 in the second day, with Burden out of the board two picks later.

Patriots improve wide receiver group in Drake Maye's second season

The arrival of Luther Burden would give the team a massive upgrade. He's a skilled playmaker who thrives with the ball in his hands. He would feature as the explosive option for the Patriots' receiving group, something that was a big problem during the past season.

New England has already improved during free agency with the signing of a three-year deal for Stefon Diggs. By drafting Burden and Campbell, the offense around Maye would receive major improvements, and the quarterback's development would be accelerated.

His stock is considered that of a late first-round to an early second-round. Picking him at No. 38 would also be good for the franchise in terms of value.

