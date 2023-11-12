Mac Jones benched: Patriots fans riot as QB flops vs. Colts

In the New England Patriots' 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany early Sunday morning, quarterback Mac Jones was benched late in the game following a costly interception he threw in the red zone. As the Patriots were looking to get a lead late in the fourth quarter, Jones threw an interception to Julian Blackmon as he underthrew tight end Mike Gesicki in the end zone.

After Indy stopped New England on defense, they sent out backup quarterback Bailey Zappe to finish the game, benching Jones. As a result, Zappe tried to fake Colt's defense with a fake spike but was intercepted as the Colts closed the game. In defeat, Jones completed 15-out-of-20 passes for 170 yards, no touchdowns and a costly interception.

NFL fans react to Mac Jones getting benched against the Indianapolis Colts

With Mac Jones making another crucial mistake that cost the Patriots the game today, fans were quick to express their opinions on social media. Some believed Jones' time as a starter in New England is up while others said he is a bad quarterback.

Here's how fans on social media recated:

Is the Mac Jones era over in New England?

Mac Jones during Washington Commanders v New England Patriots

Mac Jones was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots and signed a four-year rookie contract worth $15.6 million with them on July 6, 2021.

He had a solid Rookie season, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year while leading the Patriots to the playoffs with a 10-7 record.

Last season, he had a big sophomore slump, going 6-8 as the starting quarterback and regressing in production.

This season, he's been playing even worse, with a 2-8 record, as many losses as last season, and an even lower passer rating.

In time, Jones has shown that he may not be the long-term franchise quarterback for the Patriots. It will be interesting to see if the Patriots will keep him benched when they return from the bye.