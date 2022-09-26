Mac Jones carried off field by Patriots teammates after horrible performance against Ravens

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots had a night to forget as they lost 26 - 37 to the Baltimore Ravens at home. It was an ordeal for Mac Jones as he completed 22 of 32 passes for 321 yards but threw three interceptions. His night only got worse as, with a couple of minutes left to play, he suffered a leg injury.

Further tests are required to understand the exact nature of the injury, but there appear to be fears that it could be tendon or ligament damage. That did not show up on the preliminary X-Ray done today, but more details are expected after further medical testing on Monday.

Teammates give Mac Jones a shoulder

Mac Jones could be seen in terrible discomfort after the game, and pictures appeared to show him leaning on his teammates as he was carried to the locker room. The picture also appeared to show him crying out in pain.

He injured himself in the process of throwing to Marcus Peters. It was a pass which, to compound his misery, was picked off. One could see him trying to avoid putting any weight on the injured leg as he made it to the sidelines.

Mac Jones has an excellent injury record and durability, but there will be concerns that he has previously been injured in college while playing for the University of Alabama and in the Senior Bowl. He initially suffered a bone bruise in 2021 while in Alabama, but it did not lead to any missed snaps. In the second case, he injured both ankles and was forced to miss the game altogether. Last year, he did not have any injury problems behind a steady offensive line and started all 17 regular season games.

The extent of the injury, as highlighted before, is not known, but there is a good chance that he may miss 2-4 weeks, including the New England Patriots' next game against the Green Bay Packers. In such circumstances, they would have to rely on either Brian Hoyer or rookie Bailey Zappe.

Losing Mac Jones would be a huge blow to Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. Even though it is early in the season, they have begun it 1-2 after their latest loss and sit fourth in the AFC East. The offense was already stuttering as they scored only 17 points in their solitary win against the equally uninspiring Pittsburgh Steelers, but if Jones were to miss a major chunk of the season, it would only go uphill from here.

