Mac Jones emulates Tom Brady by seeking help from one of the GOAT's closest aides

Mac Jones had an impressive rookie season. He still has a long way to go before properly filling the shoes vacated by Tom Brady's departure from the New England Patriots following the 2020 NFL season. He understands this, and is even trying to walk in Brady's footsteps to garner every advantage he can.

Jones worked with quarterback coach Tom House, a close aide to Brady, this offseason. He also closely monitored his diet and exercise regimen to avoid a sophomore slump following his decent rookie season in 2021.

As Jones shared with reporters, the former Alabama signal caller and first-round pick is focused on the little things that Brady has always done so well:

“I learned more this offseason than I probably ever have about nutrition, sleep, wellness, all that stuff. I’m taking what I learned that I feel will help me and apply it."

He went on:

"Just following their plan and eating healthy, taking out a lot of the things that are bad for my diet, but at the same time, maintain my weight and be able to take hits. There’s a fine balance."

His nutritional improvement was evident for everyone at the Patriots camp. Before the season, the young quarterback plans on gaining size and strength in the weight room and adding muscle mass ahead of another 17-game grind:

“For me, I’ve definitely trimmed down on body fat a little bit, and I’ll get a chance to bulk back up before the season starts to be able to absorb the hits. My body feels good. I feel a lot better. Just trying to work and be the best quarterback I can be right now.”

Mac Jones has been complemented his focus

David Morris is a man who knows a thing or two about quarterbacks, from his experience in Mobile, Alabama. He believes that Jones has tremendous game-flow management and shared as much with PFN. He said that the young quarterback has the mindset to succeed at the highest levels of the sport:

“Emotions can flow, Mac does a very good job of managing them. It’s the frame of focus. As you’re trying to execute and have successful plays, it’s all about that play and not thinking about the next drive. As long as you can stay within the play and not hover over it and be pretty locked in, you have a better chance of having success. Then, it’s over and it’s on to the next one. Every play is its own entity, so be in the moment."

Mac Jones could well be a future MVP candidate if he continues to walk in Tom Brady's footsteps, but that is a steep hill to climb. First on the list is to avoid a sophomore slump and secure a playoff win or two for New England in 2022.

