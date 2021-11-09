Mac Jones equals NFL rookie QB record to join exclusive club including Andrew Luck and Dak Prescott

It is rare for rookie quarterbacks to have a successful start to their NFL careers. If they're good enough to play in the first year, it means they're going to be selected by teams whose level isn't very good.

If the rookies are really good, though, then maybe their teams can become playoff contenders in their first year already. It happened with Andrew Luck in 2012, and Dak Prescott in 2016, and it's happening with Mac Jones now.

After another solid game against the Carolina Panthers, Jones joined an exclusive rookie quarterback club that has only Luck and Prescott beside him.

Not every quarterback who starts from Week 1 gets used to the speed of the NFL quickly — just ask Zach Wilson, for example. Mac Jones is a lucky boy in this regard: not only did he train with Nick Saban for four years, he was also drafted by Bill Belichick, one of the best head coaches of all-time. So at least he was prepared the right way.

It shows in the numbers as well. In his first nine games, Jones has a 5-4 record, 2,135 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Only two other quarterbacks in the league's history had five wins, more than 2,000 passing yards and 10 touchdowns in their first nine games. Their names? Andrew Luck and Dak Prescott.

To join such a good company has to represent a bright start to Jones' NFL career. He inherited the task of taking over as the Patriots' franchise quarterback after Tom Brady himself, and after a rocky start, he's getting better each week.

PFF NE Patriots @PFF_Patriots Quarterbacks to have zero turnover worthy plays in three consecutive games in their rookie season since 2006



Mac Jones 😎

Kyler Murray

Dak Prescott

Russell Wilson

Ryan Tannehill

Joe Flacco



Nobody has done it four weeks in a row👀 Quarterbacks to have zero turnover worthy plays in three consecutive games in their rookie season since 2006Mac Jones 😎Kyler MurrayDak PrescottRussell WilsonRyan TannehillJoe FlaccoNobody has done it four weeks in a row👀 https://t.co/V5EKkN1nSf

As rookies, both Andrew Luck and Dak Prescott led their teams to the playoffs, although neither made it to the Super Bowl. If the season ended today, the Patriots would've sneaked into the seventh seed and qualified with the last Wild Card spot.

Can Mac Jones win the OROY award?

According to Vegas, as of now Mac Jones sits at +275 to become the 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year. The only bigger favorite is Ja'Marr Chase, but he's way ahead with -138.

The last time a New England Patriots player won the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award was in 1995, when running back Curtis Martin rushed for 1,487 yards and 14 touchdowns. If he keeps improving, Jones will give Chase a good run for his money.

