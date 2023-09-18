FS1 host Colin Cowherd praised Mac Jones and the New England Patriots after their 2023 season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. The sports media personality said on “The Herd” that the Patriots were the most impressive of all the teams that lost their Week 1 game.

A few days after Cowherd’s comments, the Patriots are 0-2 after dropping their Sunday Night Football encounter against division rival Miami Dolphins. It was like a replay of their Week 1 narrative as the Patriots tried returning from a deficit but fell short.

Patriots fans direct a firestorm of criticism to quarterback Mac Jones after Week 2 loss

Jones had a respectable Week 1 stat line of 35 completions for 316 yards and three touchdowns. Still, it wasn’t enough to steal the victory over the defending NFC champions.

One week later, he still came up with over 30 completions. However, he finished with only 231 yards, a touchdown, and an interception against the Miami Dolphins.

The quarterback’s reduced production had a football fan declaring:

“Mac Jones is the biggest loser on the planet”

Another Twitter user commented:

“There is a noodle arm QB in the afc east it’s mac jones not Tua [Tagovailoa]”

Here are other reactions about Mac Jones following their Week 2 loss to their AFC East foes:

The Patriots have more issues to fix than Mac Jones’ output

The Patriots had high hopes for Mac Jones after selecting him in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Initially, they succeeded with him when they reached the playoffs in his rookie season.

However, since then, the hype surrounding the former Alabama standout has fizzled out.

In the first place, he was trying to fill in some big shoes after Tom Brady left the Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fast forward to 2023, and New England is on a 0-2 hole for the first time since the 2001 season. Back then, Brady took over an injured Drew Bledsoe and led the team to victory in Super Bowl XXXVI.

Can Jones trigger that kind of repeat? Possibly, but highly unlikely, especially when they are playing in a tough division. To give him some credit, though, he’s done reasonably enough to give his team a shot at victory in both games so far.

However, they have other issues to fix, especially their offensive line. The men up front for the Patriots offense allowed four sacks and eight quarterback hits. The Dolphins also had eight tackles for losses out of 78 tries.

After two games, the Patriots see themselves at the bottom of the division they have dominated for so long. They will try to earn their first victory this season in Week 3 when they visit the New York Jets. Patriots fans hope that luck will be on their side this time.