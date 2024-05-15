Mac Jones' girlfriend Sophie Scott finally bids goodbye to Patriots as QB looks to jumpstart stalled career with Jaguars 

Mac Jones began his career with the New England Patriots by turning in a promising rookie year in the 2021 NFL season. He appeared to have a bright future ahead of him after helping the team reach the NFL playoffs by throwing for 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also finished as the runner-up for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

The rest of his time with the Patriots was severely disappointing, including throwing for just 24 touchdowns and 23 interceptions across the past two seasons. This resulted in the franchise moving on from him during the 2024 NFL offseason and sending him off to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While the trade went down two months ago, Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, just recently bid farewell to New England. She did so in a recent post from her Instagram account paired with a simple caption saying, "So long, NE."

The Patriots are entering a brand new era in New England after moving on from Bill Belichick during the offseason. They supplemented this by promoting Jerod Mayo as their new head coach and selecting Drake Maye with the third-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Patriots traded Mac Jones to Jaguars to go with rookie signal caller Drake Maye

The New England Patriots selected a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft for the second time in four years during the 2024 offseason. They decided to pull the plug on Mac Jones and instead move forward with rookie Drake Maye.

When the team traded Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the weeks preceding the draft, it was assumed that they would consider the position. In exchange for the former first-round pick, the Patriots received only a sixth-round pick, indicating Jones' recent decline in value.

For the upcoming 2024 NFL season, Jones will have to settle for a backup role in Jacksonville. Trevor Lawrence is still locked in as the starting quarterback, but the former Patriot will have an opportunity to reset his downward trend and work on developing his game.

Head coach Doug Pederson has a strong reputation for working with quarterbacks, so maybe he can get Jones back on track.