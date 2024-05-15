Mac Jones' girlfriend Sophie Scott finally bids goodbye to Patriots as QB looks to jumpstart stalled career with Jaguars 

  • NFL
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Stat Leaders ⚡
  • Standings
  • Schedule
  • Depth Charts
  • Playoff Predictor
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Tom Brady
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Mac Jones' girlfriend Sophie Scott finally bids goodbye to Patriots as QB looks to jumpstart stalled career with Jaguars 

Mac Jones' girlfriend Sophie Scott finally bids goodbye to Patriots as QB looks to jumpstart stalled career with Jaguars 

By Adam Hulse
Modified May 15, 2024 15:53 GMT
Sophie Scott says farewell to Patriots
Sophie Scott says farewell to Patriots

Mac Jones began his career with the New England Patriots by turning in a promising rookie year in the 2021 NFL season. He appeared to have a bright future ahead of him after helping the team reach the NFL playoffs by throwing for 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also finished as the runner-up for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

The rest of his time with the Patriots was severely disappointing, including throwing for just 24 touchdowns and 23 interceptions across the past two seasons. This resulted in the franchise moving on from him during the 2024 NFL offseason and sending him off to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While the trade went down two months ago, Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, just recently bid farewell to New England. She did so in a recent post from her Instagram account paired with a simple caption saying, "So long, NE."

The Patriots are entering a brand new era in New England after moving on from Bill Belichick during the offseason. They supplemented this by promoting Jerod Mayo as their new head coach and selecting Drake Maye with the third-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Patriots traded Mac Jones to Jaguars to go with rookie signal caller Drake Maye

Mac Jones trade
Mac Jones trade

The New England Patriots selected a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft for the second time in four years during the 2024 offseason. They decided to pull the plug on Mac Jones and instead move forward with rookie Drake Maye.

When the team traded Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the weeks preceding the draft, it was assumed that they would consider the position. In exchange for the former first-round pick, the Patriots received only a sixth-round pick, indicating Jones' recent decline in value.

For the upcoming 2024 NFL season, Jones will have to settle for a backup role in Jacksonville. Trevor Lawrence is still locked in as the starting quarterback, but the former Patriot will have an opportunity to reset his downward trend and work on developing his game.

Head coach Doug Pederson has a strong reputation for working with quarterbacks, so maybe he can get Jones back on track.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी