Aaron Rodgers is entering 2023 with a clear purpose: win the Super Bowl. Of course, for a team as playoff-challenged as the Jets have been in recent times, falling short of that goal wouldn't be anything new. However, speaking on First Take, Harry Douglas declared that the quarterback would become a deity if he managed to get even close:

"I think it's Aaron Rodgers because Rodgers is going to a new team. He's... trying to do something that Favre wasn't able to do, trying to do something for that organization hasn't done since [about] 1969, make the playoffs first time since 2010. You look at how the the division has shifted since he's gotten there. I think that adds a lot of pressure..."

He continuned, outlining expectations and the readiness of fans to remember this season forever:

"He's expected to be the savior for the Jets. If he's able to take this team to the playoffs or win a championship, he'll be treated like a god in New York City."

New York enters NFL renaissance amid Aaron Rodgers hype

Aaron Rodgers at New York Jets v Cleveland Browns

If one zooms out from the New York Jets, they'll see that not just one, but all three teams located in the state are enjoying relevancy at the same time. For years, the state, despite being the fourth-most populous in the country, has been on a diet of success since 2000. Aside from the couple of Eli Manning Super Bowl victories, the franchise has been largely stuck in the regular season.

Now on the heels of a playoff victory last season, the mojo appears to be back in MetLife Stadium. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills spent most of the time between 2000 and 2020 chasing Tom Brady. Today, the franchise is one of the premier teams in the NFL. Now, if the Jets deliver on Aaron Rodgers' hype, all three teams will be relevant concurrently.

With the state owning three of the 32 teams, there is roughly a 10 percent chance of one of the squads winning the Super Bowl. Assuming this happens, will fans from the other New York teams jump ship?

