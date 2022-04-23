"It ain't gonna happen"- Senior NFL analyst believes Mac Jones is not capable of winning more than one Super Bowl

Mac Jones didn't win Rookie of the Year, but many would agree he was arguably the best rookie quarterback from the draft. He also has an NFL playoff appearance under his belt already, though it was a tough defeat against the Buffalo Bills.

The AFC is only getting more challenging, and one analyst believes the New England Patriots quarterback would be lucky to win a single Super Bowl. According to him, multiple Super Bowl wins are out of the question.

Mel Kiper Jr. was on ESPN's "First Take," discussing how Jones fell in the draft and whether or not he could be turned into the next franchise quarterback by Bill Belichick.

"I think the over-under or Super Bowls won by Mac Jones I would put at a half or one okay, because it ain't gonna happen . It's too many great quarterbacks in the AFC. The NFC has got their share as well." - Mel Kiper Jr.

The list of quarterbacks in the AFC now includes Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. It's easy to see how this is going to be a real battle for Jones and the Patriots. Getting to a Super Bowl is a perilous journey, winning it even tougher. Winning multiple Super Bowls is an achievement that has evaded some of the greatest players in the league, such as Aaron Rodgers.

Expectations for Mac Jones

Being a young quarterback in New England was never going to be easy. No matter how well he plays, Jones will struggle to emerge from the shadow of former Patriot Tom Brady.

The bar was set ridiculously high in New England by his predecessor, but he achieved a lot in his rookie year. He finished the season throwing 22 touchdowns for nearly 4,000 yards and 13 interceptions for a quarterback rating of 92.5.

Mac Jones was the perfect fit to follow Brady in New England in many ways. Rob Ninkovich went on Pat McAfee's show to say precisely that.

The odds of Mac Jones becoming the next Tom Brady are not good, as are the odds of anyone becoming the next Tom Brady. If he can continue to develop and play like last year, the Patriots can begin to build around him. The league is full of promising quarterbacks and Jones is among them, but winning multiple Super Bowls may be something that "ain't gonna happen."

