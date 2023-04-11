Mac Jones’ Patriots to get star WR? 2023 NFL Draft simulator predicts six-time Super Bowl winners to get top prospect from USC

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots need some offensive help. After last season that saw Jones throw for only 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions on the way to a 6-8 record, New England needs some weapons.

With the NFL Draft fast approaching, the Patriots will be building their draft board. Surely there will be some offensive weapons that New England can take at Pick 14.

But just who will they take? In Sportskeeda's NFL Draft Simulator, the Patriots are giving Jones a weapon...and a superb one at that. With the 14th pick, New England selected Jordan Addison out of USC.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

PFF College @PFF_College



Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills

Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots

New York Giants Jordan Addison has pre-draft visits with the following teams, per @RapSheet Baltimore RavensBuffalo BillsMinnesota VikingsNew England PatriotsNew York Giants Jordan Addison has pre-draft visits with the following teams, per @RapSheet:Baltimore RavensBuffalo BillsMinnesota VikingsNew England PatriotsNew York Giants https://t.co/oEp2tsKH8S

After only averaging 21.4 points per game last year (ranked 17th), the Patriots need help for Jones, who is struggling to adapt to life as an NFL quarterback.

A first-round pick, Jones hasn't set the world alight in his two NFL seasons. He has a record of 16-15 and has thrown for 6,798 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions.

The addition of Addison could give Jones a bonafide number-one receiver to target in the upcoming NFL season.

Would Jordan Addison help Mac Jones and the Patriots' offense?

Addison at the NFL Combine

In short, the answer is yes. Looking at the Patriots' receiving group from last season, Jakobi Meyers was the best receiver stat-wise with 804 receiving yards and six touchdowns. DeVante Parker was next best with 539 yards. That is quite the shortage.

But that's where the Addison pick comes in. In 2021, the star receiver totaled 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns for Pitt. He moved to USC last season and injuries hampered his output, but he still put up decent numbers.

In his 11 games, Addison totaled 859 yards and eight touchdowns from 59 receptions. The Patriots have struggled offensively over the past two seasons and the front office needs to start putting some key pieces around Mac Jones if they want him to flourish.

With rumors swirling that the Patriots have shopped Jones around this offseason, perhaps the writing is already on the wall for the quarterback. However, getting him a star receiver like Addison could be a game-changer and one that sees the best of Mac Jones.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes