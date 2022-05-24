×
"His stomach is gone and he looks really good" - Mac Jones' Patriots teammate had hilarious take on QB's physique 

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Ian Van Roy
Modified May 24, 2022 08:39 PM IST
News

Mac Jones has been praised by many since being drafted last April. From quickly replacing Cam Newton to his ability to take the team to the playoffs, pundits across the country have lauded the quarterback. Of course, his teammates have been at the front of the hype train. However, one teammate's unorthodox compliment of the quarterback is making the rounds on Reddit via NBCS Boston.

During his press availability, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne praised the quarterback for his great physique. Here's how he put it:

"Yeah, Mac, he's [in great shape]. Everything you said is [right]. Everything is way better and he's in the best shape of his life. I think he's been here all offseason with Moses so he looks really good. His stomach is gone and he looks really good. He's definitely a pro's pro now."
Here’s Mac Jones https://t.co/07JySf541C

Mac Jones' rookie year

Jacksonville Jaguars v New England Patriots
Heading into the 2021 NFL Draft, Jones was the only reigning national championship victor among the quarterbacks. Despite this, Jones was the last quarterback to be selected in the first round of the draft, eventually getting picked up by the New England Patriots.

Definitely skinnier twitter.com/kguregian/stat…

Many expected the Patriots to sit the young quarterback similarly to how Tom Brady didn't play much in his first season. However, Bill Belichick bucked those expectations when he cut veteran quarterback Cam Newton on the final day of cuts at the end of the preseason.

The young quarterback was thrown into the fire early on and appeared to be in for a losing rookie season. The team ended the first month 1-3, with their only win coming against the New York Jets, according to Pro Football Reference.

As soon as most wrote them off, the Patriots sprung to life, going 8-1 over their next nine games, rocketing themselves back into contention. At one point, the team had the top seed in the AFC. However, as soon as the Patriots began to look like their old selves, they began to stumble. After the 8-1 stretch, they went 1-3 and limped into the playoffs.

The Buffalo Bills bounced the team out of the postseason, beating them 47-17. Since then, the talk of the team has remained optimistic but more realistic. Some say that, even after a breakout rookie season for Jones, the Patriots are still as mortal as any team in the NFL. Will flat-stomached Mac Jones be able to return the team to immortality?

