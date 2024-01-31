Mac Jones' private coach makes thoughts clear on Patriots trade rumors with QB left in the cold by Bill Belichick

Mac Jones has been rumored to be available via trade during the 2024 NFL offseason with the final year of his rookie contract approaching. He was notoriously benched by Bill Belichick late in the season in favor of Bailey Zappe, essentially ending his run as the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots.

While Belichick and the Patriots parted ways after the 2023 NFL season, it still seems likely that the franchise will go in a different direction at their quarterback position. This is especially true considering they have the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, so new head coach Jerod Mayo probably wants to take the opportunity for a fresh start.

Following a promising rookie season, Mac Jones turned in two consecutive years of serious regression. It can surely be debated who is to blame for his downfall, as it's most likely a combination of many different factors.

According to Jones' private throwing coach Joe Dickinson, Bill Belichick deserves just as much blame as anyone else for apparently mishandling the young quarterback.

Here's what Dickinson had to say about the situation, via NBC Sports:

“Well, there's three sides to every story, right? Bill's side, Mac’s side, and the truth. You know, the truth is probably contributed a little bit on everybody. Look, Bill had earned his stripes. He earned the right to say or do whatever he wanted to do, knowing that it may or may not cost him his job."

“But, you know, he's an older guy. He’s 71 years old. I'm 67. I understand we don't have patience a lot with younger guys. All those guys think they know it all. It's a different world than we live in. Those guys have to earn their stripes. Sometimes I think we get too caught up into that."

"To make this work, we've got to bend a little as a coach, too, or I've got to contribute it. I've got to maybe put my arm around this guy a little bit at a time when I don't want to. And when I don't, then I'm part of the problem. But if I do, if I help this kid because I chose him in the first round, and if I'm not going to do the right things by trading him, don't make it worse.”

“If Mac contributed too much to the problem, he has to own it. If I contributed too much by trying to help Mac in it, I have to own it. And when you do, you own it or it owns you. And that's just the way it is. I don't know why it didn't work. Maybe he just felt like that he wasn't his guy."

Joe Dickinson seems to feel like everyone involved, including himself and Mac Jones, likely contributed to the quarterback's massive regression over the past two years. He posted a solid 10-7 record in his rookie season with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Over the next two seasons, Mac Jones posted just an 8-17 record with 24 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. A new team could potentially turn things back around, and it's apparently a solution that Dickinson has already suggested in the past.

Joe Dickinson suggested Mac Jones seek a trade from the Patriots

Mac Jones trade rumors

In the same report from NBC Sports, Joe Dickinson apparently suggested to Mac Jones prior to the start of the 2022 NFL season that a trade to a new team may be the best option for his future.

Dickinson explained:

“After the first season, I saw that it was really good for Mac, and I saw that his coach was leaving, and I advised Mac and his agent to go and ask for a trade. I just said, ‘Hey, I just think it would be better for you and the Patriots if they trade you.’ "

“I felt like, ‘Hey, if you really want this guy to work, you're going to get some guys around him. You're going to put the right guys around him, helping him. And if you don't, this is really easy, just trade him, get another guy, because that's allowed and that's within the rules.' ”

Dickinson seems to be suggesting that the organization failed Mac Jones by not surrounding him with the most beneficial situation. It's a fair point, considering he had three different offensive coordinators in three years.

The New England Patriots also failed in surrounding him with strong wide receivers. They were one of the least talented groups of any team during his three years in New England. With better weapons and a more stable coaching environment, it's his development may have benefited. It will be interesting to see where he ends up for the 2024 NFL season and if Mac Jones even gets the chance to be a starter with any team.