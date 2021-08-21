Mac Jones reminds NFL fans of a young Tom Brady as Patriots QB shines in preseason games

For so long at the New England Patriots, the quarterback position was synonymous with Tom Brady. Even if Cam Newton and Mac Jones are there now, that is where the New England fans' hearts belong.

He was there for every one of their Super Bowl victories. With him gone, the New England Patriots are pining for their new savior, especially since their old flame has turned out in Tampa Bay and is having quite the Super Bowl party.

So when new boy Mac Jones came in he was under tremendous pressure from the expectations of the fanbase. He could have withered under the glare. Instead, Mac Jones has distinguished himself in the couple of preseason games he has featured in so far. So much so that many fans are already calling him the next Tom Brady.

Good preseason performances by Mac Jones

In both of the New England Patriots' games so far, Mac Jones has looked like he belongs in the NFL. He has not done everything right, but he has been quick to learn and brush himself off after setbacks.

In his first game against the Washington Football Team, Mac Jones threw some good routes and combined them with his running back efficiently. He also used the play fake often and successfully to bamboozle the defense.

In the next game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Mac Jones improved even more. The maturity on show here from a rookie quarterback was breathtaking. On his very first drive, he led the New England Patriots' offense on a 91 yard drive for a touchdown that involved 17 first downs. Mac Jones was not quite so successful on his second drive in the first half, but both his drives in the second half led to touchdowns.

This play from Mac Jones is incredibly impressive. Shades of Tom Brady navigating the pocket and firing it in between defenders in tight zone coverage.



I’ve been vocal that I believe Cam Newton will start the season and be a fantasy value, but Jones is impressing me. pic.twitter.com/fArCR2eaUR — Kyle Yates (@KyleYNFL) August 20, 2021

What the fans say about Mac Jones

All of this has led to fans labeling Mac Jones as the new Tom Brady. Dan Shaughnessy, as through-and-through Boston as they come, has already declared him so.

"I was so encouraged by what I saw, and in my view, this guy is gonna be your quarterback. What are we waiting for?"



Dan Shaughnessy with some high praise for Mac Jones after the rookie's preseason debut last night, even comparing him to a young Tom Brady... 👀 pic.twitter.com/1nagJtQtIv — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) August 13, 2021

What most fans seemed to emphasize in pointing out the similarities were how Tom Brady was initially pushing to be a back-up and how Mac Jones is now pushing to be a starter.

Twenty years ago this week from Sporting News:



"(Tom) Brady eventually will push Damon Huard to be Drew Bledsoe's backup."



This week from Sporting News:



"...the gap between incumbent starter Newton and first-round pick (Mac) Jones is a lot more narrow than you'd think." — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) August 18, 2021

It was another point where many fans also found a similarity in the fact that Mac Jones was not about Hollywood passes; rather he preferred long controlled drives reminiscent of Tom Brady at his best.

🚨🚨🚨I’M NOT COMPARING MAC JONES TO TOM BRADY🚨🚨🚨but… this long, controlled drive reminds me of how Tom did them. It’s refreshing — Phil 🇮🇹 (@pchidichimo3) August 20, 2021

While a couple of preseason games do not equal seven Super Bowl wins, it is hard to begrudge the Patriots fans who still remember Tom Brady fondly. A better judge of where Mac Jones stands compared to Tom Brady will be at the end of his career, rather than at the beginning. Come that time, the New England Patriots fans will be hoping that their new flame will have surpassed their old love.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar