Mac Jones reveals true feelings on Brock Purdy's future after sensational performance during 49ers-Rams TNF clash

Mac Jones has been doing a fine job for the San Francisco 49ers in the absence of their starting quarterback, Brock Purdy. Jones went 33 of 49 for 342 yards and two touchdowns to lead San Francisco to a 26-23 overtime win over the LA Rams in Week 5 on Thursday night.After the game, Jones was asked whether he would be the 49ers' QB1 when Brock Purdy returns. However, Jones made it clear that he will remain Purdy's backup.“They brought me here to play as a backup, and that’s my job,” Jones said. “Brock’s the starter of this team, and right now he’s dealing with something. For him to go out last week and play when he probably wasn’t at full health shows how much he cares about this team. I’m just trying to get some wins for him so it helps us down the line.”Purdy signed a lucrative five-year, $265 million extension in the offseason. He suffered a turf toe injury in the 49ers' Week 1 win over the Seattle Seahawks. He missed the games in Week 2 and Week 3, but injured his toe again in San Francisco's Week 4 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.Jones, who signed a two-year, $7 million deal with the 49ers in the offseason, has been handling the offense in Purdy's absence. He has a 3-0 record as a starter.Mac Jones and 49ers will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL seasonNFL: San Francisco 49ers QB Mac Jones - Source: ImagnMac Jones is likely to lead the 49ers' offense in their Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 12. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.Since Purdy's turf toe injury is expected to keep him out for a few weeks, Jones will be in the spotlight.The 49ers will also hope that Jones can continue with his solid performances.