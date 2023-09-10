Mac Jones and the New England Patriots were looking to get their season off to a good start at home against the Philadelphia Eagles, but it didn't take long for the optimism to be drained out of Gillette Stadium.

On a day when legend Tom Brady was being honored at half-time, the Patriots looked to get off to a quick start, but things didn't go to plan as Mac Jones threw a pick-6 to Darius Slay.

After the Eagles opened the scoring with a field goal, the Jones interception put New England behind two scores very early in the game.

In wet conditions, ball placement is paramount. For Jones, he threw a high ball intended for Kendrick Bourne, but it came off his hands and Slay took it 70 yards to the house.

The pick-6 left one fan thinking that Brady might suit up at halftime.

"They gonna make Brady suit up man."

Other fans gave their thoughts on the Patriots' poor start against the Eagles.

As expected, Patriots fans aren't exactly thrilled with Mac Jones' interception on the first drive of the new season.

Mac Jones not the only one struggling, Ezekiel Elliott fumbles on first carry

Elliott fumbled in his first game for the Patriots.

While the Jones pick-6 caught the Patriots fans offside, new running back Ezekiel Elliott didn't do himself any favors as he looked to start his New England career off in the best way.

Elliott caught a pass from Jones and looked to get as many yards as possible, but in wet weather, protecting the football is job No. 1 for any player. Unfortunately for Zeke, Eagles defensive lineman Jordan Davis punched the ball out and Philadelphia recovered the fumble.

That set the Eagles up in great field position and Jalen Hurts didn't waste it as he found DeVonta Smith for a touchdown to put the Eagles up 16-0 in the first quarter.

The Patriots got off to the worst possible start as Jones threw a pick and Elliott fumbled - things that can't happen against a team like the Eagles.