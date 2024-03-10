It may be a few days before the start of free agency, but the crazy offseason continued today when quarterback Mac Jones was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It had been known that the Patriots were shopping Jones all season, but to see him traded to Jacksonville this morning was a bit of a surprise. In return, the Patriots will receive a 2024 sixth-round pick from the Jaguars for Jones.

Adam Schefter was first to report the news.

Jones was drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 14 picks after the Jaguars selected Trevor Lawrence.

Jones showed potential as a rookie, leading New England to the playoffs with a 10-7 record throwing for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. After going 8-17 the last two seasons, the Patriots decided to move on from him.

NFL fans react to Mac Jones being traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars

NFL fans were shocked to see Mac Jones traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Many Patriots fans were happy to see him off of their team, while others eluded to them 100% taking a quarterback with the third overall pick.

Here's how fans reacted on social media:

What does trading for Mac Jones mean for Trevor Lawrence?

The Jacksonville Jaguars move to trade for Mac Jones was rather interesting.

Unlike teams such as the Patriots, Washington Commanders, Atlanta Falcons and others, the Jagaurs have their franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence. They're expected to extend Lawrence either this offseason or next to lock him up in Jacksonville long-term.

With Jones being on his last year of his rookie contract, which accounts for less than $3 millon this season, Jacksonville brought him in as a quality backup.

Lawrence isn't in any danger of being benched or having his job taken from him, but if he starts to regress even more than he did last season, then that could become a possibility.

With Jones on his way to Jacksonville, he returns home as he is a Jacksonville native.