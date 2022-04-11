“On a mission” - Mac Jones undergoing body transformation ahead of sophomore season

Entering his sophomore season, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has a lot going for him. He was the only rookie quarterback to earn a Pro Bowl nod last season. He showed poise against the blitz, threw accurate passes, and showed he's worth being the franchise's successor to Tom Brady.

That said, Jones is reminiscent of Brady in his work ethic. Jones' work ethic has reportedly been on display this offseason. ESPN's Mike Reiss wrote an article on Sunday detailing Jones' efforts to improve his overall game this offseason.

Jones has primarily focused on his diet, which is wise considering how much diet has played a role in Brady extending his career. In addition, he's focusing on taking care of his arm and working on his leadership role with his teammates. Reiss wrote:

"Some who have spent time around quarterback Mac Jones this offseason describe him as being on a mission - from following a disciplined diet to focusing on full-body fundamentals that will help him get more pace on his throws when needed, arm-care maintenance, as well as strengthening bonds with teammates on and off the field."

He further added:

"While Bourne's Instagram photos from Tampa last week put a spotlight on Jones' work with receivers, I'm told it wasn't the first time Jones gathered with teammates this offseason, with a handful of sessions in Massachusetts a couple of weeks ago that included Agholor, tight end Jonnu Smith, practice-squad receiver Tre Nixon and running back Damien Harris, among others."

Mac Jones has a bright future ahead, and it sounds like he's taking the proper steps in ensuring his career stays on that upward trajectory. By slimming down, Jones may be able to escape the pocket and use his mobility more in 2022.

Jones posted a video on Instagram Thursday of him working out with his teammates, showing off his arm talent.

Zack Cox @ZackCoxNESN Some extended footage from this week’s Patriots throwing sessions, via Mac Jones’ IG. Some extended footage from this week’s Patriots throwing sessions, via Mac Jones’ IG. https://t.co/lIvohZ036h

Mac Jones must improve to compete in the AFC in 2022

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills

Mac Jones' rookie season was above average, with 3,801 passing yards and 22 passing touchdowns. Jones did what Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels asked, which was enough for the Patriots to secure a wild-card appearance.

However, 2022 will be a different year for Jones. The Patriots don't have a quarterback coach or offensive coordinator. In addition, the AFC's talent level has risen through the roof throughout the 2022 offseason.

Last season, the Patriots leaned on their rushing game and defense to take some of the burden off Jones' shoulders. But the loss of superstar cornerback JC Jackson in free agency will severely hurt the Patriots' defense.

Jones was a star as a rookie, but he will have to take it to another level in 2022. The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will provide a lot of competition inside the AFC East. Mac Jones will be the ultimate decider in determining what the Patriots' ceiling is

