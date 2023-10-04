Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has had his ups and downs during his playing time and after, and it appears that with his latest X (Twitter) post, it is a down one.

Brown has been known to post some interesting content online, and this latest one involves the late rapper Mac Miller.

Miller, who was just 26 when his 2018 death shook the music industry, was a hip-hop and jazz rap singer who took the world by storm, winning several awards in his short but superb career.

He began his career in Pittsburgh when he was a teenager and released several popular albums. Miller was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album for "Swimming," which he released in 2018.

But now Antonio Brown has done something a little odd, and Miller's fans have reacted. For Brown, creating attention, both good and bad, has seen him get thousands of followers while in the league and after his playing career.

Brown posted a picture on X (Twitter) that had Miller's mother in it (center) as it looks like they are at a Steelers game, and fans haven't reacted well to it, as we assume it was because Miller was so loved by his fans, and many feel that this disrespects him.

Fans didn't like it one bit.

"Delete this bro you’re irrelevant."

Antonio Brown had huge fall from NFL grace

Antonio Brown

When it comes to talking about the best receivers of his generation, Antonio Brown is in the upper echelon. However, what most people remember is how his football career finished, given the last few years were anything but smooth sailing (aside from the end of his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

Brown was a star, surpassing 1,000 yards in seven of his first nine NFL seasons which included a streak of six consecutive seasons of 1,200 yards and five All-Pro honors.

Part of a Steelers offense that could put up points anywhere, Brown was considered the best receiver in football at one point.

Antonio Brown finished his career with the now-infamous walkout against the New York Jets that leaves his stat line looking rather good. He finished with 12,291 yards and 83 touchdowns in his 146 games (110 as a starter).

He had a superb career that was marred by a few incidents towards the end of his time in the league, and this latest one with the late Mac Miller's mom has a lot of people offside.