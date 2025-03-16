Mack Hollins draws parallels between Josh Allen and Drake Maye after signing $8,400,000 deal with Patriots in free agency

Wide receiver Mack Hollins spent last season playing with quarterback Josh Allen at the Buffalo Bills. He was initially selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft by the Eagles. The Miami Dolphins claimed him after the Eagles waived him during the 2019 season. The WR then spent one season each with the Raiders and the Falcons.

On Friday, Mack Hollins agreed to a two-year contract worth $8.4 million with the New England Patriots. During his introductory press conference, Hollins jotted down the parallels between Josh Allen and Patriots QB Drake Maye.

He said both quarterbacks have a similar mentality on the field. This will help him fit in easily with the team on the field.

"I think one thing I learned playing with Josh is like you got to have some good conditioning because the play is not over and being able to see that in Drake's game is great," Hollins said. "I just carry it over."

"Cause you never know what Drake might spin out of, duck under, jump over and like you gotta be there. Cause there is nothing worse as a player....you come out of a cool move in the backfield and you look and your receivers are like already kind of walking thinking you got tackled."

He added:

"So to be able to be that guy and kind of get the whole room and the whole team on the same wavelength...it's gonna be good."

Last season, Mack Hollins recorded 378 yards and five receiving touchdowns for the Buffalo Bills. While he may not be the best receiver the Patriots signed in free agency, he could prove to be a solid offensive asset for Drake Maye this upcoming season.

Mack Hollins sheds light on why he likes being barefoot

During his introductory press conference, Mack Hollins decided to go barefoot for the event. He picked up this habit shortly after beginning his career in the NFL.

While speaking with the press at Gilette Stadium, Hollins explained the reason behind his decision to stay barefoot most of the time.

"It started six or seven years ago," Hollins said. "I guess it started when I was a little kid, but restarted about six or seven years ago. I met some trainers called Melbourne Muscular Therapy in Australia."

"I flew them from Australia to Philly. They showed up and the way you look at me is the way I was looking at them. They were walking around Philly barefoot. I thought they might have sent the wrong guys out here."

He continued:

"But it was their philosophy, being barefoot and getting back to your original way of movement.

"That grew into me training barefoot all the time for two or three years. Then probably in the last two or three years, I got into the mindset of what's the point?"

Mack Hollins became friends with Drake Maye's older brother and basketball player, Luke Maye, during their collegiate stint at UNC. Thus, he already has a relationship with the quarterback and the rest of his family.

Thus, the Super Bowl LII champion is excited to begin this new chapter of his career with the Patriots this year.

