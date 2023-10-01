Desmond Ridder and the Atlanta Falcons offense had their struggles against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In the early Sunday morning matchup at Wembley Stadium in London, Ridder and his offense weren't on the same page at times.

One of those occasions was on the sidelines just about a minute before half-time. Ridder walked up to wide receiver Mack Hollins and tried to give his teammate a high five.

Hollins wasn't accepting of the notion and instead hopped off the bench and onto his two feet. He then began yelling at Ridder before the camera panned away.

The video of Hollins' reaction to Ridder's gesture quickly went viral on Sunday morning. NFL fans on social media came to a quick conclusion about Ridder's relationship with his team. The majority of fans agreed that Ridder has already lost his locker room.

Other NFL fans questioned how long Ridder may remain as the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons.

How many interceptions did QB Desmond Ridder throw vs. Jaguars?

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder and his team dropped to 2-2 on Sunday morning. In the London matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the quarterback struggled immensely, especially in the first half.

In the second quarter of the game, the quarterback threw interceptions on back-to-back drives. In fact, it was consecutive possessions that Ridder turned the ball over to the Jaguars. One of those interceptions was returned 61 yards by Jacksonville's Dari Williams for a touchdown.

Those mistakes put the Atlanta Falcons in a hole they couldn't quite climb out of. The 24-year-old completed just nine passes in the first half of the game as the Jaguars led 17-0 at the half-time.

In the second half of the game, Ridder's completion was a bit better. However, it was just not enough for the Falcons to overcome.

He finished the day completing 19 of 31 passes for a total of 191 passing yards. Desmond Ridder threw just one touchdown, a 15-yard pass to Drake London in the third quarter. He threw two interceptions and was sacked four times in all.

This game adds to the issues Desmond Ridder has had through the first four weeks of the season. He has just a 62.5 percent completion rate, 553 total passing yards, and two touchdowns leading up to Sunday's game. The Falcons will now head back home for a matchup against the Houston Texans next Sunday.