Mad Dog Russo blasts Netflix’s Christmas schedule for Ravens-Texans - “Nobody in America cares about Paris”

The Ravens-Texans showdown would be a frontrunner on any typical Sunday schedule, but the day they play won't be any typical day of games. The 4:30 PM EST showdown will take place on Christmas. While many have complained about the fact that it is on Netflix and the date it is played, Mad Dog Russo took umbrage with the time of the game.

Speaking in a rant on Wednesday's edition of "First Take," Russo claimed the timing was to benefit the European audience, an explanation that didn't pass the vibe check.

"I can't see the afternoon game," Russo said. "Baltimore-Houston because I got to sit there and have a turkey dinner for Christmas. ... It is a disaster. An excuse was well, 'Netflix is a global brand, so people in Europe going to want to watch it in primetime.' Nobody in America cares about Paris, alright."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

With the game starting at 4:30 PM EST, London residents will be able to see it around 9:30 p.m. This year's Christmas falls on a Wednesday, so most workers will have to get up early the next day. As a result, seeing CJ Stroud live on Christmas would commit viewers in London to watching till the early hours of December 26th.

Meanwhile, those living on the United States West Coast will watch the game at 1:30 PM local time, which would be just after or perhaps right around lunchtime.

Baltimore Ravens return to Christmas primetime slot

Lamar Jackson at Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens

While CJ Stroud will be playing on Christmas for the first time, Lamar Jackson will be heading into his second consecutive appearance on the holiday. Last year, Jackson played in a highly anticipated matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jackson won the contest 33-19. The quarterback threw for 252 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Purdy, meanwhile, threw for 255 yards and had four interceptions.

The Ravens reached the AFC championship, while the San Francisco 49ers went on to reach the Super Bowl. Both the 49ers and Ravens ended up getting eliminated by Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs.

Will Lamar Jackson get his second Christmas win in two seasons?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "First Take" and H/T Sportskeeda.