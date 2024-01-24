The NFL GOAT conversation is one that many have Tom Brady as the best to ever do it. Unless you're Mad Dog Russo, who thinks Patrick Mahomes is the best ever.

In what is a rather unique take, given that Brady has seven Super Bowls and countless other awards that have him, in many people's eyes, as the greatest to ever do it, Russo thinks differently.

Russo, who was on ESPN's First Take, compiled a list of the top 10 best quarterbacks of all-time and he had Patrick Mahomes at No. 1 and Brady at No. 2.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

To say that fans had something to say about this list is an understatement, with one posting on X that Russo couldn't be more wrong, calling him a moron.

"They had to make him say this to get people worked up right? What an absolute moron."

Expand Tweet

Other fans gave their two cents on Russo naming Patrick Mahomes as the greatest ever.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

So fans are a little divided, but there is a case to be made that once Patrick Mahomes does retire, he could be close to Brady in terms of the GOAT conversation.

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs into another AFC Championship game

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills

With the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Buffalo Bills, Mahomes booked his sixth straight AFC Championship appearance, which is remarkable considering he has been the Kansas City starter for six seasons.

In his way is a Baltimore Ravens team that is firing on all cylinders after beating the Houston Texans 34-10 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Lamar Jackson and the offense clicked in the second half as Mike Macdonald's defense suffocated the Texans' offense and kept them scoreless.

Now, with the Chiefs and Ravens meeting in the AFC Championship game, there are plenty of storylines to follow. Can Mahomes make yet another Super Bowl? Or can Lamar finally get to his first after a stellar season that will likely see him named the NFL MVP?

It will be a fascinating watch and Mahomes has the edge over Lamar (3-1) in his career as he looks to make it 4-1 after Sunday's match.

If Mahomes does slay Jackson and go to the Super Bowl and wins it, that will strengthen his GOAT claim, but for some, even that won't be enough to catch Tom Brady.