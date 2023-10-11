Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have been in the discussion surrounding questionable calls this season. A call against Sauce Gardner in Week 4, essentially ended a New York Jets comeback. That wasn't the only call in favor of the Chiefs.

Radio show host and co-host of ESPN's "First Take", Chris "Mad Dog" Russo has seen enough. On the ESPN morning show, he was irritated by the referees' last-minute calls in favor of the Chiefs as of late.

"You know, I am so SICK AND TIRED of Kansas City getting every call known to man," Russo said. "Did we see the Super Bowl and that whole thing in a defensive backfield which cost Philadelphia a chance to tie. I hated to call and I know the league loves Mahomes. I loved Andy Reid and here's Taylor Swift. Number two, in a Jet game last week, we all know about Gardner."

"We all know about the hold that wasn't caught on third and 20 when Mahomes went for a first down. That is bad," Russo added. "And then Sunday against my buddy Cousins. The official picks up that stupid flag and That's a parrot. Take that. And then he takes his helmet off and they don't call a 15 yarder! That's an automatic 15 when you take the helmet off. ... That is a joke." First Take

Russo did express his admiration for Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. However, he feels that Reid's team is getting an advantage when it comes to recent calls.

Patrick Mahomes upset with calls against OT Jawaan Taylor

Chris "Mad Dog Russo" expressed his side that Mahomes and the Chiefs are benefiting from calls. However, the Chiefs quarterback recently stated his concern over penalties on right tackle Jawaan Taylor.

"It's wild to me," Mahomes said. "When you go back and look at the tablet and they're both tackles in the exact same spot... I don't understand it. It's hard because he's playing great football and he's getting these penalties thrown on him. I know it's hard to officiate, but I watch a lot of tape and he's no deeper than any other tackle in the league. There's other guys that are even further back than he is. It's crazy to see — hopefully it kind of calms down as the season goes on."

He added:

"But I mean, he's making adjustments and it seems like even with his adjustments, they're not good enough, I guess."

Patrick Mahomes recently told reporters how he has reviewed the calls on Taylor. While fans have expressed their opinions about Taylor's lack of calls, Patrick Mahomes has felt otherwise. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback believes the NFL referees have called too many penalties on his right tackle.

In Week 4 against the Jets, a face mask call on Jawaan Taylor resulted in two points for the Jets.