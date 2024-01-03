Mad Dog Russo heaps blame on Dan Campbell for being “stupid” in controversial loss to Cowboys

Dan Campbell has gotten truckloads of credit for turning around a franchise that had not reached the divisional round of the playoffs since 1991. With an NFC North title, he has assured just that. However, the head coach was called out in vicious fashion on Wednesday's edition of "First Take" by Mad Dog Russo. Here's how he put it:

"[00:00:42] You got a bad call. Brad Allen screwed up. We understand that. But how in the world when you get the ball at the seven, do you decide to go for it again...? Kick the extra point. Go to overtime! They had two home games on the line right there, and he's trying to score a two-point play from the seven."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He continued, calling the attempts "stupid":

"Dallas was nervous. You got them all wound up. They [they would have blown] the lead. I understand being aggressive, but let's not be stupid. [If] you didn't get the two pointer originally, you're not getting it back to back times. Get to overtime. ... Campbell [was] awful, awful, awful. Stupidity. [00:01:34]"

Was Dan Campbell an NFL player?

Dan Campbell at Detroit Lions v Dallas Cowboys

The Lions head coach is in his second career in the NFL. The coach originally was a tight end for three teams in the league going back to his third-round selection in the 1999 NFL Draft. Campbell spent four years with the New York Giants and three years with the Dallas Cowboys. In 2006-2008, he served as a tight end for the Detroit Lions.

In Dan Campbell's playing career, he earned 934 yards and 11 touchdowns. After his career wrapped up following his last sighting in 2008, Campbell took a year off before resurfacing as an offensive coaching intern with the Miami Dolphins. He was elevated to tight ends coach in 2011 and served in that role through 2014. In 2015, he started the year as a tight end coach and ended it as an interim head coach.

He then was picked up by the New Orleans Saints as an assistant head coach who worked with Sean Payton. Then, following the 2020 season, he became the head coach of the Detroit Lions.

On his watch, Dan Campbell elevated the team from a 3-13-1 record in his first season to a 9-8 record in his second season. This year, he has a chance to deliver the team's first 12-win season since 1991.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit First Take and H/T Sportskeeda.