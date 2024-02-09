Mad Dog Russo names five quarterbacks better than two-time MVP Lamar Jackson, including Matthew Stafford

Lamar Jackson woke up this morning as a two-time NFL MVP. However, just because he won over a majority of voters in the media doesn't mean he won over everyone. Speaking on First Take, Mad Dog Russo scoffed at the quarterback's accolades, naming five quarterbacks he would want over Lamar Jackson.

"[00:12:23] I'm taking Matthew Stafford over Lamar. ... I know Burrow is better. I know Allen's better. I know Mahomes is better, and I'm taking Rodgers. [00:12:23]"

Exploring Lamar Jackson's MVP seasons

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lamar Jackson at Baltimore Ravens v San Francisco 49ers

The quarterback has won two MVPs now, entering an exclusive list of players to accomplish such a feat. However, no player is the same in any two seasons. Which MVP season was Jackson's best?

Starting with 2023's MVP campaign, Jackson threw for a career-high 3678 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He went 13-3 and took his team to the AFC Championship before succumbing to Patrick Mahomes.

His team got farther in the playoffs than it ever had on his watch, but statistically from a throwing perspective, most would agree he's had better seasons. That said, his rushing numbers help tell the story. Jackson rushed for 821 yards and five touchdowns this season, which ranks third in both categories in his career.

His other MVP campaign came in 2019, which, many argue, was his career best with one big caveat: the Ravens lost in the divisional round of the playoffs that season, which is one game earlier than in the 2023-24 season.

He went 13-2, throwing for 36 touchdowns and six interceptions for the best ratio of his career. In that same season, he rushed for 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns. In terms of throwing and rushing, his production in 2018 ranked higher than his production in 2023. However, both performances were good enough for an MVP award.

With Lamar Jackson now done for the year, he will have perhaps the second-best accomplishment a player could hope for. Will it cause a hangover akin to a Super Bowl hangover in 2024?

Either way, in securing an MVP in the first season following his marathon contract negotiation, most agree the Baltimore Ravens would be hard-pressed to find anything to gripe about.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit First Take and H/T Sportskeeda.