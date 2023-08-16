Mad Dog Russo rules out Patrick Mahomes' chance of surpassing Tom Brady's legacy

After winning his second Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes has drawn comparisons to Tom Brady. The easiest way to build an argument is to go after Mahomes' Super Bowl accomplishments.

Speaking on First Take, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo addressed whether Mahomes can reach Brady's bar, saying:

"The answer, of course, would be 'no' because that Patriots scenario there when they had that great run, that division was so terrible. It was a layup for him every single year to win the division and get into the postseason. The Chiefs' division's a little harder with certainly the Chargers out there with Herbert. If nothing else, seven's asking too much."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Russo went on, saying that although Mahomes "is going to win a couple of more" rings, any more than that would be way too many for him:

"He's been in three. They lost to Tampa fairly and squarely. They could have lost the two that they won. He's 27 years of age. That means he's got to win five in 10 to 12 years. He's going to play and he's going to win a couple of more. Five more is way too many. Listen, Montana's is all-time great and he only won four."

Notable stars Patrick Mahomes surpasses in Super Bowl victories

Patrick Mahomes at Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp

In winning his second Lombardi Trophy, the Chiefs quarterback proved that winning his first was not a fluke. It also catapulted him past noteworthy names like Russell Wilson, Matthew Stafford, and Aaron Rodgers in the category. It also ties him with Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, John Elway, Ben Roethlisberger, Bart Starr, and Roger Staubach.

How many quarterbacks have more Super Bowl rings than Patrick Mahomes?

Patrick Mahomes at Kansas City Chiefs v New Orleans Saints

According to Bet MGM, there are only four quarterbacks with more Super Bowl rings than Mahomes. Troy Aikman has three rings. Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw both have four. Of course, Tom Brady sits at the top with seven rings.

Meaning, if Mahomes were to win the Super Bowl every year, he would need to play for one more season to catch Aikman, two more to catch Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw, and three more to surpass all three quarterbacks.

To reach Tom Brady, Mahomes would need to win the Big Game in five consecutive years. To surpass him, it would take six straight years.

Will Patrick Mahomes pass the short list of names ahead of him or will he begin to level off?

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit First Take and H/T Sportskeeda.