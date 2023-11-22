Mad Dog Russo slams Tom Brady in reaction to future Hall of Famer’s complaints about today’s NFL

Earlier this week, former NFL quarterback Tom Brady made comments about the NFL being mediocre these days.

Brady thinks the quality of the game today is being watered down due to the league making new rules to protect player safety. He also thinks that the development of young players isn't as good.

Sports analyst Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo joined First Take today and went on a rant, slamming Tom Brady for the comments he made. He criticized Brady for acting like he played in a different time era, though he retired only this last off-season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He just retired! What do you mean? 'That's not the way I played'. He quit three months ago. It's not like he retired 30 years ago. He's making it sound like football is not as good now. Tom, you played last year. He just quit. He's making it sound like he played back in the 80s. This is not Joe Montana."

Tom Brady's former teammate Rob Gronkowski responds to comments about NFL being mediocre these days

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski during Super Bowl LV

Tom Brady's comments about the NFL being mediocre in its current state has caused many in the sports world to take note. Most seem to agree with his take, and one of those people include his former tight end, Rob Gronkowski.

Gronkowski joined Kay Adams on her show, Up & Adams, and said that he agrees with Brady, stating that the game is getting softer.

"I'd definitely agree. I would say the softness of the league is kind of getting changed by the rules of the game, not the players of the game. Those players that Tom named, are superstars.

"Those are legendary players, they changed the way game was played, but that was under the rules and regulations back then, it's changed now. It has changed how players think, how they're gonna hit another player, you gotta be aware how you're gonna hit another defender as well. So the softness of the game has went down because of the rules and regulations."

Expand Tweet

Opinions are opinions, but the NFL has added many new rules to the game to ensure the quality of player safety. As more and more injuries happen, the NFL will likely continue to find new ways to make the game safer, whether or not past and current players think it makes the games safer.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Chris Russo, First Take, Rob Gronkowski, Up & Adams, and H/T Sportskeeda