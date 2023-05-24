Zach Wilson and Madden 23 feature in an unlikely partnership that is breaking people's brains. Madden has introduced some Golden Ticket players, including former and current players such as Julius Peppers, Reggie Gilliam, Collin Johnson and Jon Runyan. It hypes up the whole Golden Ticket concept but there is this little problem.

Right up front is Zach Wilson. The Jets quarterback most certainly, barring the biggest of surprises, will not be the starting quarterback for the franchise this season. And it is not like that he has pulled up trees in the past seasons either.

He has been a massive disappointment in his NFL career so far, and while he may improve in the future, there is not enough body of work that makes him 'golden' right now in any way. In fact, such was his output last season that the Jets had to use four quarterbacks throughout the season, majorly because he was not always dependable.

NFL fans felt pretty similarly and took to Reddit to make their feelings known. Here is a sample of some of the responses.

Does Zach Wilson have a chance of becoming QB1 with the Jets?

Aside from all the memes and the comments, Zach Wilson has returned to the New York Jets and he has been training with them. Even though Aaron Rodgers is in the building, we have not heard any unprofessional remarks from him.

In the short term, there is a very low possibility of him becoming the starting quarterback for the Jets yet again. Aaron Rodgers was brought in for that job and he will definitely start. However, we know in the NFL that injuries may be just around the corner. If the former MVP gets injured, Wilson will have to step into the breach.

In the longer term, his chances look a lot brighter. Playing with and observing someone like Aaron Rodgers can only improve his perspective on the game. When the former Green Bay Packers quarterback retires, which should be in a few seasons, Zach Wilson might again have the chance to take over the reins as a more mature quarterback.

Great quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, and even Rodgers himself have benefited from observing top-level quarterbacks like Alex Smith, Drew Bledsoe and Brett Favre play ahead of them. Maybe, this situation that Zach Wilson finds himself in will become a blessing in disguise.

He can then use his natural talent and all the experience he earns now to write a new chapter to his career a few years down the road.

