Both Madden 24 and Russell Wilson have something in common. They are trying to improve following disappointment in 2023. The video game franchise is aiming to add some throwing animations into the game this time around. For the first time, it appears that at least one quarterback (but likely a few more) will be able to throw a diving pass.

Video surfaced on TikTok of the quarterback rolling to his right in the practice mode and throwing while diving. It is unclear if the pass was accurate or caught, but the mechanic appears to be there. It is also not clear whether a button will trigger the event. Either way, fans were left unimpressed.

One wrote:

“He got a concussion from that”

PGS NEST  @NestPgs I’m buying Madden 24 just to see Mac Jones do this I’m buying Madden 24 just to see Mac Jones do this https://t.co/OWjgqeE88B

Another wrote:

"Bro if Michael Vick can do this I’m not getting Madden 24"

Madden 24's reveal sets countdown timer on how EA will handle Madden 25

Back when the Xbox One and PS4 launched, Madden 25 was one of the main AAA games available on consoles. It was also the series' 25th anniversary, so the franchise did a bit of a throwback with the title. Loading screens recalled previous iterations, listing when new features were added.

Fans watching Russell Wilson in 2023 also might remember the Broncos being one of the top teams in the game. However, the most memorable part of the game was its presentation and its name. The previous game was called Madden 13, so to get Madden 25 as a next-gen launch title left fans pumped by the live-action intros and still-fresh commentary of Jim Nantz and Chris Simms.

At the same time, however, by going out of order with the naming pattern, the franchise dug itself a hole for the future. With 24 on its way to consumers in just a couple of months, conversation begins on how to handle 25.

Will EA make up a subtitle for the franchise for the first time to avoid confusion with its 2013 release or will they pull "an Activision" and recycle the name of the game, labelling it "Madden 25" once again? The developer has some time before the question truly needs to be addressed, but the hourglass is running low on sand.

