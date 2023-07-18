Madden edge rusher ratings: 3 surprises from EA’s latest reveal, ft. Von Miller over Maxx Crosby

It's that time of the year again when Madden drops the ratings of the best players at their positions. We've already seen the wide receiver list, defensive tackle list and safeties list.

Now EA Sports has dropped the list of the top edge rushers in Madden 24. In this article, we look at three surprises and the top-10 list of safeties in the top-notch video game. Without further ado, let's take a look.

Ted Nguyen @FB_FilmAnalysis Maxx Crosby talking about his best pass rush move, how he set it up, and how he’s improved his ability to finish plays.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Surprises from Madden edge rusher ratings

Here are three surprises from the recently released edge rusher ratings:

#1 No 99 edge rushers

There's no 99-rated edge rusher in the latest iteration of Madden. The key defensive position group will not have a 99-rated player at the start of the game cycle, but that could change during the NFL season. The closest any edge rusher got to 99 were Joey Bosa and Myles Garrett, who are rated 98.

Joey Bosa was likely robbed of his 99-rated player card. The San Francisco 49ers superstar was the NFL's defensive player of the year in 2022 and is a crucial cog in the 49ers' lockdown defensive scheme. He deserves to be a 99-rated player, especially if Aaron Donald is rated 99.

#2 Von Miller over Maxx Crosby

We love Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller and believe he's potentially a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

However, there's no way he should be rated 94, especially after an injury-riddled 2022 season with the Buffalo Bills. The worst thing is that he's above Las Vegas Raiders' star edge rusher Maxx Crosby on the list.

Maybe it's because of the teams they play for, but Maxx Crosby certainly deserves more respect than he's been accorded by EA Sports. User sacks will always hit differently with Von Miller, but Maxx Crosby deserves to be at least a 95.

#3 Joey Bosa in the top 10?

Does Joey Bosa deserve his 91 rating and a spot on the top 10 list of edge rushers on Madden 24? EA Sports thinks so, but we're unsure about that.

Bosa is still a threat on the defense for the Los Angeles Chargers but has undoubtedly lost a step or two. His 91 rating feels like it's based on name value and nothing else.

However, Joey Bosa might be reading this and laughing out loud, waiting to prove doubters wrong with a defensive player of the year caliber season.

Top 10 Edge Rushers in Madden 24

Here's the list of the top 10 edge rushers in Madden NFL 24:

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers: 98 Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns: 98 Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys: 97 T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers: 94 Von Miller, Buffalo Bills: 94 Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders: 94 Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers: 91 Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles: 90 DeMarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys: 90 Matthew Judon, New England Patriots: 89

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator