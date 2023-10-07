Madden YouTuber raises concerns over NFL opting for Toy Story over Madden for promotion

The NFL keeps finding new ways of promoting the game. In 1988, they tried to capture the video game demographic by launching John Madden Football, later known as just Madden. Since then, the game has spawned 24 versions, with the latest edition released last August.

In recent years, the league has tried to tap into the younger demographic by having a Nickelodeon-themed game. They’re at it again with a Toy Story-themed broadcast during the Week 4 Jacksonville Jaguars-Atlanta Falcons game. However, a Madden YouTuber is having an issue with that approach.

YouTuber Ryan Moody expresses his thoughts on the NFL-Toy Story crossover

The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Atlanta Falcons played their 2023 Week 4 game at Wembley Stadium in London, England. However, they also played in Andy’s Bedroom in the Toy Story universe. How did this happen? Marketing.

The National Football League is exploring multiple efforts to bolster its younger demographic, hoping they’ll become devoted fans as they grow older. Broadcasting a Toy Story version of the Jaguars-Falcons game is an approach to foster interest from the little ones.

While it is an ingenious approach, YouTuber Ryan Moody is wondering why the NFL can’t do the same broadcast using Madden. He said in his latest video:

“But when you take a look at what can actually be done, they did a broadcast this way. It is amazing to me what a great way for children to learn about the game of football. Create lifelong fans. The play they were emulating in the broadcast, Why can't EA do this? Why can't Madden be at this level? This is the technology that is available to literally implement a real game into a cartoon broadcast.”

“Yet for some reason we're sitting here playing one of the worst football games of all time. They should be able to go out and show. Here's Madden. Here's the actual play. Instead, they can't do that. But they're doing that with a twist where a collaboration for a broadcast event.”

The Jacksonville Jaguars won 23-7, putting both teams at 2-2. Trevor Lawrence had 23 completions for 207 yards and a touchdown. Christian Kirk had 84 receiving yards for Jacksonville, while Jonnu Smith had 95 for the Falcons.

The NFL’s Toy Story game was good, but there’s much room for improvement

Meanwhile, the game's Toy Story version had glitches, especially with ball tracking. IndieWire’s Tony Maglio wrote that the ball appeared at random spots on the field, and catches often looked like drops. Kicks and punts did not depict the real version well.

Likewise, broadcaster Booger McFarland might have made a drug reference when he asked if Aaron Rodgers could see UFOs, referring to Toy Story’s Little Green Men. It’s a statement that isn’t appropriate for the audience.

Despite these issues, Toy Story Funday Football was a success. Just like the Nickelodeon game, it won’t be the last time the NFL will do it.