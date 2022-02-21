"This dude is a real one" - Patrick Mahomes lauded for sponsoring All-Star football game featuring best players and coaches from historically black colleges and universities

Patrick Mahomes has been lauded by NFL analyst Steve Wyche for sponsoring an All-Star football game that featured the best players as well as coaches from historically black colleges and universities.

The Chiefs quarterback was a sponsor for the HCBU Legacy Bowl that was aired on NFL Network. Wyche took to Twitter to his praise Mahomes for sponsoring the All-Star game.

"Man, I can’t tell you how special and how awesome @PatrickMahomes is. After spending time with him today, I can tell you, this dude is a real one."

No-brainer for Mahomes to sponsor All-Star game

The Chiefs quarterback has been lauded for sponsoring the All-Star game

The 26-year-old quarterback made an appearance on the telecast of the All-Star game and was asked about sponsoring the game.

He stated that it was a no-brainer and that he wanted to shine a light on these players as he thinks they could potentially play in the NFL.

“Yeah, it was a no-brainer for me. Whenever I got the opportunity through my foundation to help sponsor this game, I mean I know a lot of players that have been at HBCU’s and haven’t gotten the opportunities that I got coming out of college so I wanted to make sure that we shine a light on these guys because they’re a bunch of these guys that can play in the league.”

NFL @NFL



on why he's involved in the @wyche89



: @NFLNetwork "I wanted to make sure that we shine a light on these guys." @PatrickMahomes on why he's involved in the @HBCULegacyBowl : @NFLNetwork "I wanted to make sure that we shine a light on these guys."@PatrickMahomes on why he's involved in the @HBCULegacyBowl. @wyche89📺: @NFLNetwork https://t.co/t7TNZLJEnq

HBCU stands for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. They were established back before the Civil Rights Act of 1994.

These are organizations that give a higher education to people in the US. The major and primary intention of them is to serve the African-American community.

What the Chiefs quarterback has done is nothing short of amazing. Giving the players and coaches a national stage to showcase their skills and abilities in the hopes of one day reaching the NFL.

HBCU Legacy Bowl @HBCULegacyBowl @ghick19 @nostoppinmeek @ MVP Geremy Hickbottom throws a DIME to Imeek Watkins who makes a crazy snag. Big defense but major props for securing the catch MVP Geremy Hickbottom throws a DIME to Imeek Watkins who makes a crazy snag. Big defense but major props for securing the catch 🚨 @ghick19 @nostoppinmeek @ https://t.co/i6ywvUSnSc

The current situation involving Brian Flores and his lawsuit against the NFL and four teams for alleged racial discrimination in the head coaching interview process has brought much to light. It's a feel-good story for the Chiefs quarterback to do what he is doing.

Allowing the players and coaches of these colleges and universities to get the exposure that they might not have necessarily gotten otherwise.

Edited by Adam Dickson