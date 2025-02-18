"Mahomes is never throwing to Kyle Pitts" - NFL fans react to Chiefs' rumored move for Falcons TE amid Travis Kelce's uncertain future

The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for different situations post their Super Bowl loss and one of them could be tight end Travis Kelce's retirement this offseason. That would leave the team without one of its best skill position players. However, there is a rumor circulating that they could be adding another top-tier tight end.

Former Atlanta Sports Radio Host JBen reported that he heard the Kansas City Chiefs have reached out to the Atlanta Falcons in regards to the availability of tight end Kyle Pitts.

People took to social media to shut that idea down, even though it would benefit Kyle Pitts going forward.

"Pitts should literally jump at the chance. The Falcons should too. For whatever the true reason Pitts just can't seem to get it going in Atlanta. They drafted a hybrid TE/WR too high and tried to turn him into an inline TE. Get out of Atlanta young man." One person commented

"Oh hell nah." One fan simply put

The comments continued to flow.

"F**K no. go to buffalo or baltimore or cincinnati or sum. ANYWHERE but kc." Another fan posted on the tweet

Kyle Pitts struggled a bit this season as he had 47 catches on 74 targets for 602 yards (12.8 yards per reception) with four touchdowns. It will be interesting if the Atlanta Falcons try to shop him around this offseason.

Who can replace Travis Kelce's production for the Kansas City Chiefs?

The production of tight end Travis Kelce is going to be difficult to replace but the Chiefs may be forced to do it. However, it does not necessarily need to be a tight end. One name that makes sense would be wide receiver Stefon Diggs. He is coming off a torn ACL and would be a little more cost-effective compared to his production on the field.

He would immediately slide into the top wide receiver position and open the field up for players like Xavier Worthy to get open for deep passes. Another name is Chris Godwin to be a leader finally getting to shine after being in Mike Evans's shadow for years in Tampa Bay.

