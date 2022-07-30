"Mahomes, you’re mixed, every QB gets criticized" - NFL fans left divided by Patrick Mahomes' recent comments on black quarterbacks

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has received a mixed reaction from the NFL community after his comments concerning the treatment of black quarterbacks in the NFL.

Mahomes was asked about some recent criticism leveled at Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson, and the Chiefs signal caller gave the following response:

"I don’t want to go that far and say that. Obviously, the black quarterback has had to battle to be in this position that we are, to have this many guys in the league playing. And I think, every day, we’re proving that we should’ve been playing the whole time. We’ve got guys that think just as well as they can use their athleticism."

He continued:

“So it always is weird when you see guys like me, Lamar, Kyler, kind of get that on them, and other guys don’t. But, at the same time, we’re going to go out there and prove ourselves every day to show that we can be some of the best quarterbacks in the league.”

Murray, in particular, has been receiving heavy scrutiny after his new contract extension was found to contain what was described as a "homework clause." Mahomes' decision to speak out seems to have stirred up NFL fans, who took to social media to offer support and criticism in equal measure.

Here is a selection of tweets that disagree with Mahomes' statement, with fans focusing on the recent record deals signed by Murray, Mahomes, and Watson, as well as highlighting the criticism against the likes of Garoppolo and Jones:

Tommy C @TommyCee24 @BleacherReport Mahomes, you’re mixed. Every QB gets criticized. Color literally does not save you from criticism. @BleacherReport Mahomes, you’re mixed. Every QB gets criticized. Color literally does not save you from criticism.

Thyler Willson @ThylerW @espn I don't understand this narrative. I mean Murray. Mahomes. Watson. All black all signed record deals. Its crazy to think they take heat when they're the most valued in the league rn. Maybe just jealousy cause White QBs have been the best at the position for awhile. @espn I don't understand this narrative. I mean Murray. Mahomes. Watson. All black all signed record deals. Its crazy to think they take heat when they're the most valued in the league rn. Maybe just jealousy cause White QBs have been the best at the position for awhile.

Jett✈️Driver™ @JettPack_20 @espn I thought him, Kyler Murray, and Deshaun Watson (crazy I know right) all just signed like record breaking deals y’all are the top highest paid QBS ever. Baker Mayfield and Derek Carr and Jimmy G take twice the criticism they do let’s be real now lol @espn I thought him, Kyler Murray, and Deshaun Watson (crazy I know right) all just signed like record breaking deals y’all are the top highest paid QBS ever. Baker Mayfield and Derek Carr and Jimmy G take twice the criticism they do let’s be real now lol

Jonny Hogan @Hogibear10 @espn Twitter relentlessly hammers Mitch Trubisky, Jimmy G, Kirk Cousins, and Baker Mayfield...and used to hammer Josh Allen , Mac Jones, and Derek Carr until they kinda "Prove" themselves...You literally get constant praise at the direct cost of Trubisky but go off bro 🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ @espn Twitter relentlessly hammers Mitch Trubisky, Jimmy G, Kirk Cousins, and Baker Mayfield...and used to hammer Josh Allen, Mac Jones, and Derek Carr until they kinda "Prove" themselves...You literally get constant praise at the direct cost of Trubisky but go off bro 🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️

Minifan kim Jong-un @minifankimjong @espn @ESPNNFL I’m pretty sure the criticism he faces is that he is beginning to play like Brett Farve, who wouldn’t protect the ball and would gun sling too much… who happens to be white… @espn @ESPNNFL I’m pretty sure the criticism he faces is that he is beginning to play like Brett Farve, who wouldn’t protect the ball and would gun sling too much… who happens to be white…

But the Chiefs superstar had many supporters who agreed wholeheartedly with his sentiments. Here is a selection of comments from Twitter users:

Caution: Some tweets contain strong language

Darwin Walker @DarwinW026 @aDifferentCat @espn You’re missing the point. Those guys can afford to fuck up off the field and still get multiple chances. For black QBs if they fuck up the franchise says “See this is why we can’t trust these guys to play that position.” We have to be perfect no room for mistakes like that @aDifferentCat @espn You’re missing the point. Those guys can afford to fuck up off the field and still get multiple chances. For black QBs if they fuck up the franchise says “See this is why we can’t trust these guys to play that position.” We have to be perfect no room for mistakes like that

Different Cat 🎸🎶🍍🍸 @aDifferentCat



Daniel Jones, Baker Mayfield, Kirk Cousins, Jared Goff, Drew Lock, Carson Wentz, Ryan Tannehill & Jimmy Garoppolo



Those guys never get criticized @espn You know who never gets criticizedDaniel Jones, Baker Mayfield, Kirk Cousins, Jared Goff, Drew Lock, Carson Wentz, Ryan Tannehill & Jimmy GaroppoloThose guys never get criticized @espn You know who never gets criticizedDaniel Jones, Baker Mayfield, Kirk Cousins, Jared Goff, Drew Lock, Carson Wentz, Ryan Tannehill & Jimmy GaroppoloThose guys never get criticized

Cade @cade_theking @ThylerW @espn It’s a realization that more black QB’s haven’t been given a chance. And when they do there’s more scrutiny. People call Lamar a RB. But Taysom Hill until last year was always a “QB weapon” for the Saints. Almost 70% of the league is black but 10 starters at QB. @ThylerW @espn It’s a realization that more black QB’s haven’t been given a chance. And when they do there’s more scrutiny. People call Lamar a RB. But Taysom Hill until last year was always a “QB weapon” for the Saints. Almost 70% of the league is black but 10 starters at QB.

WhatAboutism @_MrKMunroe @espn I question why the only black QB in “tier 1” has to make trick passes to get that recognition while a guy that has never led a team to a playoff game gets put in the same tier (Herbert)? Why is it so easy to overrate Herbert and to underrate Jackson? @espn I question why the only black QB in “tier 1” has to make trick passes to get that recognition while a guy that has never led a team to a playoff game gets put in the same tier (Herbert)? Why is it so easy to overrate Herbert and to underrate Jackson?

CSBanter @csbanterPFB @espn Anonymous nonsense on Lamar is what keeps this going every season. It's OK not to like a player, but every year since he's been in the league there's always that one comment. Was Steve Young criticized this much for being a running QB ? Or Rich Gannon. Former MVPs as well. @espn Anonymous nonsense on Lamar is what keeps this going every season. It's OK not to like a player, but every year since he's been in the league there's always that one comment. Was Steve Young criticized this much for being a running QB ? Or Rich Gannon. Former MVPs as well.

Does a recent survey prove that negative stereotypes of black quarterbacks still exist?

Arizona Cardinals v Jacksonville Jaguars

Mike Sando of The Athletic recently spoke to 50 anonymous NFL coaches and general managers. Sando was constructing his yearly "quarterback tiers," for which he relies on the feedback of chosen league personnel.

Some critiques of black quarterbacks have raised eyebrows and led to claims that the same racial stereotypes still exist within league circles.

An anonymous defensive coordinator provided the following assessment of Mahomes:

"We love Mahomes because of his unorthodox throws, not because of his natural pocket presence. And when that disappears, that is when they lose games. I don’t think that is a 1. I think that is a 2. Nothing against the guy. I love the kid. But take his first read away, and what does he do? He runs, he scrambles, and he plays streetball."

While Josh Allen, a player often compared directly to Mahomes, was given a far more positive assessment:

“Some guys you’ve got to just give credit for being big, talented guys that can overcome a lot of stuff. He may not be perfect, but he’s so big and so talented that he carries the team. He is a freak. He is not going to expertly handle pure-pass situations, but he doesn’t have to a lot of times. He may have five guys hanging on him and complete it anyway.”

The same survey also revealed heavily critical comments directed at Lamar Jackson, leading some to suggest that the same biases still exist in the NFL.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Athletic and H/T Sportskeeda.