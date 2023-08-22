Major fight erupts at Eagles-Colts joint practice as Jason Kelce blindsides Indy player for late hit on Kenny Gainwell

The Philadephia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts had a joint practice on Tuesday and a fight broke out after a late hit.

During the practice, Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin reportedly made a late hit on Eagles running back Kenny Gainwell.

Thereafter, Jason Kelce ran over and made a big hit on Franklin which started a brawl, according to reports.

"Jason Kelce lays out Colts defender Zaire Franklin at the end of the play, leading to a sideline-clearing fight. Franklin gave Kenny Gainwell an extra pop on previous play, and when he did it to Gainwell again, Kelce reacted."

"Bench-clearing brawl that stopped practice. Session over. Kenny Gainwell shoved after a catch on the play before then made another catch on the next play. Madness ensued. Don’t know what caused it after that. Jason Kelce blindsided a defender in 2nd level."

As the reporters say, the joint practice was called off for the day following the fight. Prior to the fight, the practice was already getting physical as according to the reporters, Eagles edge rusher Derek Bennet punched Anthony Richardson while trying to strip the ball, which caused a scene.

Eagles and Colts set to play on Thursday

The joint practices between the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts only add to the intrigue of their game on Thursday.

The Colts will be starting Anthony Richardson at quarterback, but how long he will play for is uncertain.

Regardless, after the fight and scuffle, the intrigue for this game is way up as many fans will be eager to see if any fights break out during the game.

Eagles are currently 0-1-1 in preseason action as they lost 20-19 to the Ravens and tied the Browns 18-18. They will kick off their season on the road on Sept. 10 against the New England Patriots.

Colts, meanwhile, are 1-1 in preseason action, losing to the Bills in Week 1 and beating the Bears in Week 2. They will open its season at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

