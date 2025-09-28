“Make crime illegal again”: NFL fans react as Steelers QB Skylar Thompson gets mugged in Ireland ahead of Week 4 game vs. Vikings

On Friday, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Skylar Thompson was jumped and robbed in Dublin. It happened just ahead of the team’s Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park.Once the news went viral on X, NFL fans shared their takes.&quot;Make crime illegal again,&quot; one fan said.Carlos @mmcarlosalbertoLINK@BleacherReport @TomPelissero Make crime illegal again&quot;Ireland said “welcome to the league” with side quests,&quot; another fan said. &quot;And you wanted to make the NFL global. Picked the wrong time. All bread and circus anyway,&quot; a fan said.More NFL fans joined in to share their opinions.The Yield @MarginBullLINK@BleacherReport @TomPelissero Hooligans must have been out defending their footballStakit @stakit_liveLINK@BleacherReport @TomPelissero Last game Ireland ever getsThey Call Me Vybz 🧟‍♂️ @SandinoslimLINK@BleacherReport @TomPelissero They Don’t Call Ireland The Fighting Irish For NothingDuring the robbery, Skylar Thompson suffered small injuries and did not need to go to the hospital. Consequently, the Steelers are now working with NFL security to find out more.Thompson is not playing in Week 4 because of a hamstring injury. He was put on injured reserve on September 10. Right now, he is the third-string quarterback, behind Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph.Skylar Thompson's team is in Ireland for the NFL International Series. It is the first regular-season NFL game ever played there. Thompson officially arrived in Pittsburgh on January 14, signing a one-year, $1.1 million deal. He was added to the offseason roster after leaving the Miami Dolphins, where he spent his first three NFL seasons.Thompson is happy to be a part of the Pittsburgh Steelers. 5 days before team's first game of 2025 NFL season, Thompson he a series of pictures in his new team's signature colors on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Steelers' first game of the 2025 NFL season was on Sunday, September 7, 2025, against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. In the Week 1 clash, the team defeated the New York Jets with a final score of 34-32.NFL's upcoming 'International Games' will take place in England, Germany and Spain following clashes between Steelers vs. Vikings in IrelandThe Vikings will play the Browns in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 5, followed by the Broncos vs. Jets at the same stadium on October 12. Then it is Rams vs. Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London on October 19.After that, the Falcons and Colts head to Berlin to play at Olympic Stadium on November 9.Finally, the Commanders take on the Dolphins in Madrid at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on November 16.