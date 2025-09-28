  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Make crime illegal again”: NFL fans react as Steelers QB Skylar Thompson gets mugged in Ireland ahead of Week 4 game vs. Vikings

“Make crime illegal again”: NFL fans react as Steelers QB Skylar Thompson gets mugged in Ireland ahead of Week 4 game vs. Vikings

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 28, 2025 16:01 GMT
NFL fans react as Steelers QB Skylar Thompson gets mugged in Ireland ahead of Week 4 game vs. Vikings
NFL fans react as Steelers QB Skylar Thompson gets mugged in Ireland ahead of Week 4 game vs. Vikings (Credits: IMAGN and @skylarjthompson Instagram)

On Friday, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Skylar Thompson was jumped and robbed in Dublin. It happened just ahead of the team’s Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park.

Ad

Once the news went viral on X, NFL fans shared their takes.

"Make crime illegal again," one fan said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Ireland said “welcome to the league” with side quests," another fan said.
"And you wanted to make the NFL global. Picked the wrong time. All bread and circus anyway," a fan said.

More NFL fans joined in to share their opinions.

Ad
Ad
Ad

During the robbery, Skylar Thompson suffered small injuries and did not need to go to the hospital. Consequently, the Steelers are now working with NFL security to find out more.

Thompson is not playing in Week 4 because of a hamstring injury. He was put on injured reserve on September 10. Right now, he is the third-string quarterback, behind Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph.

Skylar Thompson's team is in Ireland for the NFL International Series. It is the first regular-season NFL game ever played there. Thompson officially arrived in Pittsburgh on January 14, signing a one-year, $1.1 million deal. He was added to the offseason roster after leaving the Miami Dolphins, where he spent his first three NFL seasons.

Ad

Thompson is happy to be a part of the Pittsburgh Steelers. 5 days before team's first game of 2025 NFL season, Thompson he a series of pictures in his new team's signature colors on Instagram.

Ad

The Steelers' first game of the 2025 NFL season was on Sunday, September 7, 2025, against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. In the Week 1 clash, the team defeated the New York Jets with a final score of 34-32.

NFL's upcoming 'International Games' will take place in England, Germany and Spain following clashes between Steelers vs. Vikings in Ireland

The Vikings will play the Browns in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 5, followed by the Broncos vs. Jets at the same stadium on October 12. Then it is Rams vs. Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London on October 19.

Ad

After that, the Falcons and Colts head to Berlin to play at Olympic Stadium on November 9.

Finally, the Commanders take on the Dolphins in Madrid at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on November 16.

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications