"Make girlfriend upset and mothers cry": Saints' Cam Jordan gets brutally honest about sacking QBs

One of the best things an NFL defensive player can accomplish on the field is to sack a quarterback. With a quarterback, you might only get one or two chances every game, and you want to make the most of them, so the moment of contact feels wonderful.

Ad

Las Vegas Raiders’ Maxx Crosby, New Orleans Saints’ Cam Jordan and All-Pro defensive end Von Miller co-hosted the Sack Summit for the second consecutive year last month. The goal of the annual pass-rush summit is to gather several pass rushers throughout the league to discuss the ins and outs of the game.

Several pass rushers were asked during the summit if they feel bad for quarterbacks when they tackle or sack them, and their funny answers are featured in a video posted by the official NFL account on Tuesday.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In response to the same question, Jordan said:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Why would I ever feel bad for doing my job? My job is to hopefully make their girlfriends upset and their mothers cry."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Crosby, Miller, Raiders defensive end Jah Joyner, Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis, Arizona Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari and Buffalo Bills defensive end Landon Jackson were among the other notable pass rushers who attended the summit and answered the same question.

As expected, they all responded negatively, stating that they never felt bad about tackling or sacking an opposing quarterback.

Cam Jordan wants NFL defenders to be able to celebrate elaborately after big plays

Cam Jordan is among the many who think NFL players are being deprived of expressing themselves properly on the field.

Ad

In an interview at Fanatics Fest last month, the eight-time Pro Bowler recommended certain changes to NFL rules that the league should take into account.

"For the fans, I think it's the excessive celebration," Jordan said. "If you don't let them celebrate, they scored a touchdown, they dragged three defenders on their back. I got a sack on the quarterback, just give me five seconds.

Ad

“In fact, put the spotlight on me. I'm gonna hit the levels, I'm gonna hit one of these. In fact, I'm gonna kick him while he's down and I'm gonna go about my way. But, like, let us celebrate. It's OK to taunt. Bring back taunting. Let me talk my s**t.”

Fans have been making fun of the NFL's celebration fines and their severity in recent years due to the league's unsportsmanlike conduct sanctions.

Ad

It seems like Jordan also wants players to be able to celebrate elaborately after scoring a touchdown, recording a sack, or getting an interception, like in past decades.

He believes that players should be permitted to taunt their opponents following big plays and that the league's extreme celebration restrictions are too harsh.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.