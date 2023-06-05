One of the Kansas City Chiefs' most well-known fans, Xavier Babudar, who is also known as ChiefsAholic, has found himself on the wrong side of the law. He is currently a fugitive after allegedly robbing a bank and removing his GPS monitor while out on bail. As a result, Xavier Babudar has been placed on the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted list.

According to reports from Pro Football Talk, Babudar was arrested for his alleged involvement in a bank robbery at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union in Bixby, Oklahoma. Surprisingly, he was released on bond in February, which coincided with the month when the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Babudar gained recognition among Chiefs fans for his distinctive wolf costume that he would wear during games. However, there have been no updates regarding his whereabouts since he became a fugitive.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a lighthearted response to the situation, some Kansas City fans have jokingly suggested that they all dress as wolves during the upcoming season as a way to show support for Babudar.

Chiefs fans have a strange relationship with... Patrick Mahomes' wife?

Yup, you read that right.

While Patrick Mahomes continues to be one of the NFL's best quarterbacks, his wife, Brittany, had to take a step down from social media in 2022 after constantly being in the news over her posts.

Brittany drew criticism for her public comments about her husband's performances and the criticism he faced throughout the season.

One incident that garnered significant backlash was when she threw champagne at other fans during a playoff game against the Bills in the 2021 season, despite the freezing weather. The negative response to her actions led both Brittany and Patrick's brother, Jackson, to take a break from social media, as they were receiving daily criticism for their posts.

Jackson's TikTok account also became a target for trolling by fans, further exacerbating the situation. Despite these controversies, the Kansas City Chiefs' fanbase is renowned for its passionate and boisterous support, often competing with Seattle Seahawks fans for the title of the loudest fanbase in the league.

Poll : 0 votes